A beloved burger brand will soon be changing hands, but its owners are enthusiastic for its future.
Both of the Stockland Wendouree and Delacombe Town Centre Griffin Burger outlets have been put on the market as the owners look to focus on other ventures.
Owner Sam Griffin told The Courier he was excited for the future.
"I feel like it's been a long time coming," Mr Griffin said.
"Through COVID-19 and everything - juggling multiple sites."
Mr Griffin said he was proud of how far they had come over the past few years, from limited hospitality experience to opening multiple locations in Ballarat.
READ MORE: New restaurant on prominent restaurant block
"At the start of the year, we had a conversation about whether we were going to take it to the next level," he said.
"My dad (Peter) said he was keen to retire.
"It made the decision quite easy. We started it together, we might as well end that chapter when Dad retires."
The locations are both outfitted with kitchen facilities and while the Delacombe space has been closed since COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Griffin said the space was ready to be used again.
He said they were looking to find a new owner that would be a good fit for the brand, including taking over their social media presence.
"It's about finding the right person that can kind of continue our legacy and what were trying to achieve with Griffin Burger," Mr Griffin said.
"One of those things would be someone that can keep up the brand of not being too serious on social media."
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Griffin said he would continue working on the Dr Fill brand with his brother Ryan.
"We just love the foodie scene," he said.
"We've just made so many great friends.
"Friends that have supported us as customers and customers that have become friends."
Mr Griffin said staff should be able to stay on with the business under the new owners.
"We're not going to just leave anyone high and dry."
The business is being sold by Marc Di Genova from Just Business Brokers, based in Melbourne.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.