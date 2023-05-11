Police are on the hunt for a man believed to be responsible for an attempted armed robbery at a Bakers Delight on Thursday.
Investigators said the man, who was armed with a knife, entered the Bakers Delight store on Park Lane, Daylesford about 2.45pm and demanded money.
However, the offender fled empty handed.
Police confirmed there were no reports of injuries.
Multiple police cars could be seen outside the store along with crime scene tape, as detectives investigated the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.