UPDATE, May 12, 3pm: Police have revealed more details about an attempted armed robbery at a Daylesford bakery on Thursday afternoon.
According to Victoria Police Media, an offender held an "edged weapon" to the bodies of two staff members after entering the Parks Lane Baker's Delight at 2.50pm.
The man, described as having an olive complexion, being in his 40's, 185cm tall with a thin build, and wearing a black hoodie jumper, grey jeans and sunglasses, demanded cash.
"The victims didn't hand over the money and it's believed the man was spooked as another customer entered the store," the release states.
"The offender fled the scene and ran towards Vincent Street prior to police arrival."
The two victims, a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, were unhurt.
The investigation remains ongoing and it's believed a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and investigators are keen to speak to them, the release states.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police are on the hunt for a man believed to be responsible for an attempted armed robbery at a Bakers Delight on Thursday.
Investigators said the man, who was armed with a knife, entered the Bakers Delight store on Park Lane, Daylesford about 2.45pm and demanded money.
However, the offender fled empty handed.
Police confirmed there were no reports of injuries.
Multiple police cars could be seen outside the store along with crime scene tape, as detectives investigated the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
