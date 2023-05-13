Jess Rutherford has helped raise more than $100,000 over the past eight years to try to help find the answer to a question.
Why? Why do babies like her first daughter Charlie die from sudden infant death syndrome?
Ms Rutherford had followed all the sleep and safety guidelines for babies to reduce the risk of SIDS but in April 2015, four-month-old Charlie went to sleep and never woke up.
"It completely changed our lives. Obviously there was a lot of grief and things like that, but a big part of us wanted to know why," she said.
When the coroner's report on Charlie's death confirmed her death was SIDS, there was comfort in knowing there was nothing the Alfredton couple could have done but they still wanted to know why it was happening.
In their quest for much-needed support and answers Ms Rutherford found River's Gift, a charity that Geelong couple Alex Hamilton and Karl Waddell established after the death of their son River from SIDS just a few years earlier.
Since then Ms Rutherford has been raising money for River's Gift to help fund research in to the killer.
"What makes me really sad is that over in the US in particular they have changed the classification in terms of babies who pass away. They've changed from SIDS to unspecified. There's babies that die from unsafe sleep conditions, and then babies who die from SIDS. Based on their statistics SIDS doesn't really happen any more, numbers have dropped dramatically, so a lot of money has been pulled from research," she said.
River's Gift has funded an Australian researcher in the US, and are now funding research at the University of South Australia which is making "huge progress" according to Ms Rutherford.
"Part of that project ... is a finding that there's a lack of Substance P (a neuro-peptide in the brain) in babies who have passed away from SIDS," she said.
"We feel close, yet based on the amount of money we raise we still feel so far away because we don't get government funding and solely rely on people in the community giving us their hard-earned."
Over the years Ms Rutherford has run many different fundraisers including running training programs, bogan bingo and last year ran her first Gala Ball in memory of Charlie which raised $30,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
On May 27 at Ballarat Golf Club she will host a second gala ball which she hopes will be even more successful.
"A lot of this for me is about raising awareness because we followed all the guidelines but still had 'that won't happen to us' in our head but it did," she said.
"Yes the number of SIDS deaths have dropped because people are engaged in safe sleep and things like that but still around 100 babies a year in Australia go to sleep and not wake up."
Tickets for the Uniting for Charlie gala ball are available at riversgift.org. Ms Rutherford is also looking for individuals or businesses to be involved in sponsorship, donations or the gala's online silent auction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.