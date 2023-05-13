The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Historic mine cottage in Golden Point should be saved

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Peace House in Magpie Street was built in 1890 and extended several times after he died in 1924. Sovereign Hill had plans to restore the historic sections of the five bedroom home. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
John Peace House in Magpie Street was built in 1890 and extended several times after he died in 1924. Sovereign Hill had plans to restore the historic sections of the five bedroom home. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

It is very distressing to see the destruction of the former mine manager's cottage in Magpie Street, which has been owned by Sovereign Hill for a number of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.