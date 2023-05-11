UPDATE 9.36am:
Moorabool police said the Hyde Park Road fire had been deemed non-suspicious.
Fire Rescue Victoria confirmed it had sent one ladder platform truck and a pumper from Ballarat to support the CFA-led incident.
EARLIER:
Fire investigators will return to the scene of a Creswick house fire on Friday.
The blaze was reported in the roof of the Hyde Park Road home at 8.19pm on Thursday.
Six CFA and two Ballarat-based FRV units attended - and brought the blaze under control within 40 minutes.
Police were also called to the scene.
The CFA said it was deemed safe at 2.56am.
Powercor and a Hepburn Council surveyor have been called in.
The home is on the southern edge of Creswick in a lightly forested area.
Brigades called to the incident included Ballarat City (FRV station 67), Creswick, Clunes and Kingston.
More to come
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
