The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Updated

Investigators to check out Creswick house fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:43am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damaged home in Hyde Park Road, Creswick. Picture The Courier.
The damaged home in Hyde Park Road, Creswick. Picture The Courier.

UPDATE 9.36am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.