The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Seven-year-old Ida Ferguson selected for BMX World Championships.

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven-year-old Ida Ferguson has been selected to represent Australia at the BMX World Championships. Picture by Kate Healy
Seven-year-old Ida Ferguson has been selected to represent Australia at the BMX World Championships. Picture by Kate Healy

Budding BMX rider Ida Ferguson is preparing to take the world by storm after being selected in the Australian World Championships squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.