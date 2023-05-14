Budding BMX rider Ida Ferguson is preparing to take the world by storm after being selected in the Australian World Championships squad.
Ida, aged seven, said she was looking forward to testing herself in the Under 8's division in Glasgow later this year.
But, the confident youngster is setting her sights far higher, as she aims for a podium finish.
"I'll be first, or second, or third, I want one," she said.
The young rider also has high hopes beyond the World Championships, aiming to one day make the Olympics.
If her results this year are anything to go by, the seven-year-old is on the right track.
She won her age category in the first two rounds of the national BMX series in Perth.
According to her mother Jessica Ferguson, Ida's success is partly owing to her rigorous training schedule.
Ida trains five to six times a week, including races against older children and multiple sessions a week with coaches.
"She puts in a lot of work to be as good as she is, and as fit as she is," Ferguson said.
But despite her precocious talent, Ferguson said her daughter's BMX skills weren't obvious at first, as she was scared of the gates that release riders at the start of races.
"She was terrified of the gate, her coach worked quite some time with her to get her not afraid of the gate," she said.
It's just one several challenges the youngster, who has been riding since the age of four, has faced in her pursuit of glory.
At birth, Ida suffered from severe epilepsy and was seriously ill.
"I wasn't sure if I'd actually leave the hospital with her at birth, but she's proved everyone wrong," Ferguson said.
Now, the biggest difficulty facing Ida could be funding her trip to the international event.
Ferguson said the costs of flights, accommodation and equipment was going to cost the young family a small fortune, so they are trying to crowdfund some of the expenses to make Ida's dream a reality.
