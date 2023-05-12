Ballarat City FC will look to rebound from their disappointing 2-1 loss to Essendon when they host Box Hill United FC at Morshead Park.
After scoring a 34th minute goal in their round eight clash, City held the lead until the second half when two strikes in the space of seven minutes ended their hopes of a first victory of the season.
The team is sitting bottom of the table on one point, but face a Box Hill side who have also had an indifferent start to the season.
Box Hill are sitting two places above City after winning just two matches, but did claim a morale boosting 3-1 win over Doveton SC in their last match.
City will be sweating on the fitness of young star Zac Francis who was subbed off in the second half against Essendon with an ankle injury, but manager Harry Bingham said he should be fit to play.
"It doesn't seem too serious but his ankle started to swell, he was walking after the game," he said.
Bingham said his side needs to improve their control in games after losing seven of their first eight matches.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.