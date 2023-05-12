CHFL round three senior result in dispute

The Central Highlands Football League board is investigating a dispute over the result of the round three senior encounter between Learmonth and Gordon at Learmonth.
Learmonth is claiming that what was declared a one-point win to Gordon on Saturday, May 6 - 8.13 (61) to 9.6 (60) - was actually a draw and each team should be awarded two premiership points.
While the official scores shows the Lakies added 2.0 in the third term at Gordon, Learmonth says it also kicked a behind in that quarter which was not recorded.
The CHFL released a statement on the issue on Friday:
"The Brandt CHFL has this week been working through a potential issue emanating from the Gordon v Learmonth senior match in regards to concerns a score was missed.
"The league is investigating what might have occurred.
"In the first instance, the AFL Laws of the Game 2023 will be a guiding document in the investigation.
"Then the league will work with the clubs to examine whatever evidence is available.
"Until the investigation has been completed there will be no further comment from the CHFL."
Gordon is unbeaten in three games and sits third on percentage behind Hepburn and Bungaree.
Learmonth has won one of its three matches to be 10th.
Had the match been a draw, Gordon would be fifth and Learmonth eighth.
Lakies face another big test on Saturday - line up against Hepburn at Learmonth.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
