CHFL round three senior result in dispute

CHFL investigating outcome of Learmonth and Gordon senior encounter

By David Brehaut
May 12 2023 - 5:30pm
The Central Highlands Football League board is investigating a dispute over the result of the round three senior encounter between Learmonth and Gordon at Learmonth.

