New business park for city 'starved' of industrial land

Developers have snapped up more of Ballarat's fast disappearing vacant industrial land as experts predict supply to significantly reduce over the next 12 months.
Melbourne-based Sector Property Group is subdividing an 11.2 hectare block on Heinz Road, Delacombe into 59 lots for a new business park 'HQ Ballarat,' with land sales expected to be complete by 2024.
The lots range in size from 750 to more than 2500 square metres.
Sector chose Delacombe for its proximity to Ballarat's growing residential areas, commercial hubs and transport links.
HQ Ballarat is the company's first regional project, and development manager Thomas Patterson told The Courier it had already attracted "huge" interest.
"Ballarat is a fast-growing regional city and it has less than 50ha of zoned Industrial land still available," Mr Patterson said.
"Given the scarcity of industrial land in Melbourne and Geelong we see the same happening in Ballarat where demand will outstrip supply," he said.
The development aims to bring new businesses to the area as well as allow existing businesses to relocate and expand their operations.
Colliers real estate agent Lauchlan Waddell - who is marketing the subdivided lots alongside Melbourne agency Knight Frank - said the smaller lot sizes would appeal to sole traders such as electricians, plasterers, builders, and mechanics, as well as people using the properties for storage and machinery sales.
"It's really offering a lot size that we just haven't seen before which has been very well-received by the market," Mr Waddell said.
"There's been really strong interest from particularly owner-occupiers because it's a good size that you can put a single shed on and still have a bit of land area for parking and storage and the like."
HQ Ballarat is the latest Delacombe development set to absorb industrial-zoned land which is already in short supply.
Mr Waddell suggested the sought-after Western Highway precinct near Wendouree and Mitchell Park could have potential for rezoning, but said Delacombe, surrounded by residential zoning, was unlikely to see any further industrial land unlocked.
He said the Ballarat West Employment Zone would provide for larger operators, but "given the level of inquiry we've seen on HQ Ballarat, there's certainly a fundamental need for more industrial land".
"Ballarat's been starved for good quality industrial blocks for a number of years now and that's been reflected with the prices increasing, particularly over the last three years," he said.
"What we're not seeing is that land being unlocked for the small to medium businesses that are really the heart and soul of Ballarat."
City of Ballarat's Development and Growth Director Natalie Robertson said the council was "aware of the need to plan for future supply of employment land and to ensure that Ballarat has a sufficient future supply of both commercial and industrial land".
"To help meet the future needs of the community, we are currently undertaking a review of all employment lands across Ballarat," Ms Robertson said.
"The Ballarat Employment Lands Strategy will consider future opportunities for Employment Lands to ensure that the city can continue to support and grow local industry.
"A key feature of the Employment Lands Strategy is to consider supply and demand, quantum and profile of employment lands across the city, in addition to building on the relevant economic and employment actions from the Ballarat Strategy 2040, Prosperity Framework and Circular Ballarat Framework."
A draft Employment Lands Strategy will be released for further community consultation in the coming months.
