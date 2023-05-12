CHARLIE Rose is not just the face of the company as MXW heavyweight champion, but representative of the changing face of professional wrestling worldwide - a female holding her own in the squared circle.
Rose will return to Ballarat to defend her title against Richie Taylor on Saturday night.
MXW wrestler Ace Shack said it did not matter if you did not know the backstories to matches, there was something on the card for everyone - if you were prepared to let your guard down and have some fun.
Rose will be a big part of that.
Her heavyweight belt win comes in an era in wrestling where women are demanding higher billing worldwide for their athleticism and skill.
This includes the likes of Australian Rhea Ripley who won her second major WWE title at the company's Wrestlemania last month.
"Our guys fight the girls - we want to try and set a more equal playing field," Shack said.
"...We want to set a good example for females. It shows they are capable doing what the men do, if not better. Often the women's matches are the best in the show."
Shack said the serious rising competition to wrestling giant WWE was also, indirectly, helping to build grassroots independents.
Huge American companies billing big stars such as in All Elite Wrestling, were offering different kinds of wrestling and drawing in new fans.
The competition was also opening pathways for more Australians in the sport, led by the likes of Adelaide-export Ripley and Melburnian Indi Hartwell, who this month was promoted to WWE's main roster.
In AEW there was Melburnian Buddy Murphy and Queenslander Toni Storm earning good international broadcast time.
Shack hoped the changing wrestling scene might win a few more fans in the Australian independent circuit - this was where most Australian international stars had their start in the game.
"Even if you're not a wrestling fan, which is a bit of a niche market, you can still enjoy the night," Shack said.
"We have people who haven't been to a show before coming up and telling us they had a fun time. They let their walls down."
For those went to the MXW show in Ballarat in March, there are plenty of storylines that continue into this event.
Scrap to the Future will also feature a monster mash and a four-corners tag team in which Kris Law will debut for Conflict Axiom in a bid to capture the MXW tag team championship.
Ace Shack will be out to settle the score in battle with Joel Bateman in a Ballarat street fight allowing a range of everyday weapons, most notably chairs.
MXW Pro Wrestling's Scrap to the Future has been billed as a family-friendly show at Ballaarat Mechanics Institute in the Minerva Space on Saturday night.
Doors open at 6pm.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.au.
