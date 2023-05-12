The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

MXW Pro Wrestling returns with Charlie Rose to defend championship

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 12 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MXW champion Charlie Rose will defend her title in the Minerva Space at Ballaarat Mechanics Institute on Saturday night. Picture MXW Pro Wrestling
MXW champion Charlie Rose will defend her title in the Minerva Space at Ballaarat Mechanics Institute on Saturday night. Picture MXW Pro Wrestling

CHARLIE Rose is not just the face of the company as MXW heavyweight champion, but representative of the changing face of professional wrestling worldwide - a female holding her own in the squared circle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.