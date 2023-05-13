Rough sleepers visible in Ballarat show the sharp rise in people experiencing homelessness - the highest seen in 15 years according to a welfare agency.
Rough sleepers have set up tents along the Yarrowee River at Mount Pleasant. Further along the river, there is a shelter and bedding in the grandstand at White Flat Oval, Ballarat Central.
Uniting Victoria and Tasmania homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said the welfare agency was working with about 65 rough sleepers in the Central Highlands region.
In comparison, he said the figure was about 40 to 45 rough sleepers five to six months ago.
"Now we're starting to see that real sharp increase, but the real concerning thing is we're starting to see families - young families with two or three children - rough sleeping. It's just such a massive concern," Mr Liversage said.
Current Uniting figures show there are 210 Ballarat households over the age of 25 waiting for accommodation. Of the 210 households, 104 are families.
Currently, there are 59 people under the age of 25 experiencing homelessness in Ballarat, including 21 young families.
Uniting's BreezeWay meals program is providing about 70 meals a day in Ballarat.
Mr Liversage said the figures had been the highest he had seen in his 15 years with the welfare agency. He said the rise in rough sleepers was due to increased cost of living prices and lack of affordable housing.
"We are facing unprecedented challenges at the moment. We are seeing that accelerated demand which is placing certainly mounting pressure on our already stretched workforce as well," he said.
"It's really difficult at the moment. A lot of people are starting to lose their rentals. We have a private rental assistance package program and are starting to see a massive increase in those presentations for those experiencing rental arrears as well as losing their rental properties."
Mr Liversage said more rough sleepers were visible this time of the year as the weather became colder and they needed to be within walking distance to services.
"It's about being close to services and (support) workers and also that sense of security and feeling safe," he said.
"Ballarat is one of the coldest places across Australia on average. It's super cold and we do hand out a lot of blankets and extra sleeping bags, swags and tents. It's just a matter of keeping them as warm as we possibly can and as safe as we possibly can.
"I think it will get a whole lot worse before it looks like getting better which is really unfortunate."
Uniting is accepting donations of non-perishable food, blankets and coats.
