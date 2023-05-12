Driver flees as crash wakes Ballarat East neighbourhood

A Ballarat East home occupant is picking up their pieces after an apparent hit-run crash into their garage.
The collision was reported at 1.30am Friday in Connellan Street.
It is not known if anyone was hurt
Police and the Ballarat State Emergency Service Unit were called to assess structural damage.
No one was reported as trapped.
The scene was taped off and skid marks were still visible at the scene hours later.
Meanwhile, paramedics have checked out two people after a 12.10am crash at the corner of Peel and Curtis streets in Bakery Hill.
A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat base Hospital) in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
Paramedics said another person, believed to be a male in his teens was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment or transport.
Ballarat and Ballarat City firefighters later attended to clean away debris.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
