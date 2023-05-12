Learmonth knows what it has to do to claim one of the biggest scalps in the CHFL.
For the Lakies, it is all about executing their plans for long enough.
They pushed Gordon all the way to within a point in their latest outing.
Now Jake Dunne's charges face a similar challenge against Hepburn at Learmonth on Saturday.
Dunne said they had taken a big step towards achieving one of their pre-season objectives in that performance by bridging the gap to the competition's powerhouses
"We showed how good our best football is.
"We just have to produce it for longer."
So the question is, can Learmonth find that little bit extra to secure the premiership points?
It is a tall assignment when considering what the Burras did to Dunnstown, taking the honours by 41 points.
Two of the biggest challenges for Learmonth will be limiting Hepburn's opportunities in attack and combatting the potency of ruckman Sean Tighe.
Dunne said Hepburn had a lot of high quality players, with some small forwards who can do a lot of damage.
"We'll be putting some work into those guys. We believe we have some good match-ups."
Dunne said if Learmonth could limit their impact it would give itself a real opportunity.
When it comes to taking Tighe, young tall Kris Swan will lead the charge.
Dunne has been impressed with Swan, who has stepped into the lead role in the absence of Tom McKechnie.
"He's done a great job so far and will get first crack."
Spearhead Damon Folkes is another who holds a key to the Lakies' hopes.
He has had a quiet start to the season based on the standard he set last year with four goals in three outings, but Dunne says Folkes has been playing a more selfless role and is capable of turning his goalkicking output around at any moment.
Learmonth has lost three players, with Nick Willox (Achilles tendon), Taylor Hall (ankle) and Connor Smith (suspended).
SELECTION: Burras
LEARMONTH
B: M.Harbour, J.Graham, M.Rowe
HB: D.Harberger, L.Rinaldi, T.Martin
C: O.Ross, J.Rae, H.Crawley
HF: D.Anderson, N.Martin, M.Judd
F: D.Folkes, N.Gittings, J.Dunne
R: K.Swan, C.Kimber, W.Green
Int: J.Neal, N.McIntosh, J.Crilly, B.Powell
HEPBURN
B: F.Anscombe, Q.Butt, B.Yanner
HB: J.Grant, Z.Kupsch, J.Wallesz
C: M.McKay, H.Rodgers, N.Johns
HF: L.O'Halloran, J.Hogan, B.Coffey
F: B.Pedretti, A.McKay, M.Banner
R: B.McKay, D.O'Halloran, S.Tighe
Int: C.Bath, D.Dennis, T.Thacker, R.Ferraro
No one ever imagined Carngham-Linton would have a perfect winning record at round four.
Going into the season the Saints would have been happy to get perhaps five or six wins for the year.
All that has now changed with wins over three teams which finished in or just outside the top eight last season.
Even without Fremantle Dockers great David Mundy, Carngham-Linton would have gone in as favourite.
As it turns out, the guest appearance of Mundy, who has been named in the centre, is timely given that the pivotal Nick O'Brien is unavailable along with experienced new forward Matt Knights.
Tom Sarah (groin) and Harry Butler (quadricep) are also out.
Beaufort needs to get up and running.
The Crows' opening games against Springbank and Bungaree were never going to be easy.
An influx of new faces gave them impetus for a promising effort against the Tigers, but the Bungaree defeat was a big let down going into a bye.
The next four rounds give them an opportunity to get some points on the board.
Getting over the Saints is not going to be easy, but they have to make it happen and they can give it a shake if Lachlan Murray, Levi Cox and Tim Haase are among those up and about.
Joint coach Mitch Jenkins said the Crows would embrace the special nature of the day with the presence of Mundy.
"There's going to be a big crowd. We're looking forward to being part of it."
Jenkins said Beaufort was disappointed with the way it allowed its loss to Bungaree blow-out late and was determined to make amends.
The Crows have regained Riley Henderson after being unavailable.
SELECTION: Saints
CARGNHAM-LINTON
B: J.O'Brien, B.Doolan, T.O'Brien
HB: W.Bruty, K.Raven, J.O'Brien
C: D.Mundy, T.Clark, B.Benson
HF: M.Giddings, C.Lloyd, T.Scoble
F: B.McDonald, J.Foley, A.McPherson
R: D.O'Brien, M.Grigsby, T.Raven
Int: R.Nunn, L.Grigg, J.Savige, J.Stalker
BEAUFORT
B: T.McKenzie, R.Henderson, R.Luke
HB: J.Watkins, B.Thomas, C.Mahony
C: L.Murray, C.Smith, M.Jolly
HF: T.Stubbs, T.Haase, H.Slater
F: D.Jones, F.Kellett, S.Brown
R: L.Cox, J.McDermott, M.Wilson
Int: N.Leckie, L.Fraser, L.McLinden, B.Northern
Emg: T.Miller, A.Gerrard, J.Burrell
Springbank has been one of the surprise packets of the season, not in the way the Tigers would like to see.
They have been way off the mark, especially being impacted by injuries which have gone to another level this week
Coach Andrew Challis has joined those on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but that is only the tip of the iceberg.
The Tigers have also lost Joel Maher (hamstring), Brett Maher (shoulder), Colin Vaughan and Ben Ronan.
Springbank has called up under-18 graduate Billy Hanrahan for his senior debut, Terry Maher, Adam Svaljek and newest recruit Jack Simpson from North Ballarat.
He joins former Roosters teammates Fletcher Toose and the Curran brothers, who are also new to Springbank this year.
Despite the setbacks, Challis remains confident that the Tigers can again be a force.
They should account for Creswick comfortably enough.
The Wickers gave Rokewood-Corindhap a run for its money for three quarters last round before being swept aside.
That was discouraging for everyone from coach Paul Borchers down and playing out four quarters is the biggest challenge facing any side wanting to climb the ladder.
Ethan Henderson and Dane-Francis Whitfield have started the season strong for the Wickers along with Liam Blake and need to get some players on board with greater consistency.
Small forward Ben Noonan is back for Creswick after recovering from concussion.
SELECTION: Tigers
Creswick
B: J.Mcintyre, N.Strugnell, M.Phillips
HB: E.Henderson, T.Landwehr, Z.Gladman
C: D.Whitfield, B.Sternberg, R.Cox
HF: L.Scheele, L.Blake, B.Plover
F: C.Robinson, B.Noonan, K.Irvan
R: A.Sedgwick, L.McKenzie, L.Ryan
Int: J.Antonio, R.Pearson, J.Thomas, M.Booth
Springbank
B: B.Hanrahan, K.Kennedy, J.White
HB: F.Toose, J.Curran, M.Lakey
C: H.Twaits, J.Curran, B.Haintz
HF: S.Donegan, A.Challis, R.Maher
F: A.Svaljek, D.Shelley, K.Maher
R: J.Thompson, T.Finco, I.Pertzel
Int: T.Maher, P.Simpson, A.Grace, J.Simpson
Ballan coach Shannon Broadbent will be looking for a big response from his players after a forgettable loss to Skipton.
The Blues knew it would be tough with so many out, but not that bad as they failed to kick a goal.
They can only get better, although Rokewood-Corindhap will go into the game with increased confidence.
Ballan has added Austin Bongart (hamstring) and Jay Homewood (shoulder) to its casualty list, but does regain talented youngsters Tom Cox and Jack Jarvis.
The Grasshoppers had every opportunity to win their first two games against Bungaree and Carngham-Linton, but could not finish the job.
So kicking 12 goals in the last quarter against Creswick was just what the doctor ordered.
Rokewood-Corindhap has made some structural changes, with the biggest being sending recruit Michael Lockyer forward to play alongside Connor Parkin.
It also has an in-form defence with only three sides having had fewer points kicked against them in three games.
The inclusion for the Grasshoppers is two-time North Ballarat VFL premiership player and former captain, and Springbank premiership coach and player Michael Searl is big news.
The tall 37-year-old made a name for himself in the VFL as a key defender and this is the role he will be looking to play.
Rokewood-Corindhap also has the services of off-season signing and tall forward Lukas Essenwanger for the first time, while Hamish Everett is back after knee issues to play in defence.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent has stepped back after a one-game return to his non-playing role.
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
BALLAN
B: S.Long, C.Micallef, S.Pye
HB: E.Shaw, A.Bongart, S.Broadbent
C: J.Kurzman, E.Kennedy, L.Conlan
HF: D.Kane, M.Yates, D.Trickey
F: C.Brown, J.Homewood, S.Crea
R: B.Kennedy, R.Bongart, H.Bongart
Int: O.Robertson, B.leahy, Z.Price, J.Bidwell
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
B: H.Everett, R.Armstrong, T.Fagg
HB: M.Searl, J.Bragagnolo, Z.Priddle
C: A.Gercovich, J.Morgan, L.Philp
HF: L.Colledge, M.Brehaut, M.Riding
F: M.McLaughlin, M.Lockyer, C.Parkin
R: M.Aikman, P.Haberfield, D.Christie
Int: L.Essenwanger, D.Cassidy, K.Hayes, C.Anderson
Skipton will be looking to chalk up another sizable win.
As disappointing as the first round loss to Carngham-Linton was, the Saints' progress since has lessened the impact and their wins over Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap have helped the Emus' cause.
Skipton is not going to get everything their own way, but it's midfield should control the game and Rhys Monument is proving a handful for opponents in attack.
Daylesford is rightfully annoyed with the loss to Clunes.
The Bulldogs did all the hard work and had the game on a platter, but could not finish it off.
Without a win and Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank to come they are in a tough situation.
The ruck battle between Skipton's Pat Graham and Daylesford's Ben Jones will have a big bearing on the contest.
Each has been in top form and Jones' intercept marking around the ground might enable him to have the edge.
Toby Maher was impressive in defence in his first game of the season and recruits Jared Hall and Aaron Smith provided some bite.
However, the quick ball movement of Skipton will prove too much.
Daylesford will be without suspended coach Hamish Jarrad as a player, but he will still be able to fulfil all coaching commitments - on and off the ground.
However, the Bulldogs have been boosted by the returning of Chris Peart from suspension and Michael Cummings after missing one week.
SELECTION: Emus
DAYLESFORD
B: T.Maher, T.Conroy, A.Pasahidis
HB: J.Evans, T.Nesbitt, A.Smith
C: J.Hall, L.Hall, J.Cummings
HF: T.Hunt, J.Brown, X.Walsh
F: T Dellanno, J.Browne, M.Cummings
R: B.Jones, C.Peart, L.Jones
Int: A.Leonard, M.Steen, J.Whelan, J.French
SKIPTON
B: J.Cusack, J.Peters, N.Olver
HB: J.Draffin, S.Romeril, K.White
C: J.Maddock, S.Willian, T.Hughes
HF: B.Stevens, J.McClure, A.Twaddle
F: L.Stranks, R.Monument, B.Krol
R: P.Graham, M.Gilbert, D.Kilpatrick
Int: L.Cullinan, N.Strangio, M.Romeril, J.Wilson
Clunes could not have hoped for a better start.
The Magpies had three winnable games based on last year's ladder to launch the season and have delivered.
Now Clunes will find out where it stands against Dunnstown.
The Towners have had a tough few weeks, losing to Gordon and Hepburn, but they remain well and truly to the fore when sizing up who is going to be contender by the end of the season.
Clunes let Daylesford off the hook a few times last round and fortunately it was able to work its way back into the game.
Dunnstown might not be so easy to rein in if the likes of Will Henderson, Ryan Walsh, Jack Leonard and Connor Tangey are let off the chain.
Dunnstown has named ruckman Khyle Forde for his first game of the year.
Forde, who has been unavailable owing to interstate work commitments, trained with Dunnstown this week.
The Towners lose Tom Wardell (foot) and Lachlan Taylor (hamstring).
Clunes regains Mark Paramonov after being unavailable, but will be without Darcy Coon (elbow) and Matt Coon (shoulder).
Darcy Coon required surgery and is in plaster after receiving a lacerated tendon against Daylesford.
SELECTION: Towners
DUNNSTOWN
B: B.Cracknell, B.Leonard, W.Henderson
HB: M.Tuddenham, R.Adams, B.Collins
C: J.Stefani, F.Stevenson, M.Djordjevic
HF: R.Walsh, A.Caligiuri, J.Leonard
F: S.Mackie, M.Henderson, J.Calvitto
R: K.Dickson, K.Forde, C.Tangey
Int: K.Mullane, B.Murphy, M.Rae, S.Greaney
CLUNES
B: M.Wrigley, M.Paramonov, L.Wrigley
HB: D.Robertson, N.Clarke, D.Bulluss
C: J.Simson, J.Fazio, P.Coon
HF: J.Thomas, A.Riches, J.Robertson
F: D.Fazio, T.Muir, C.Newton
R: J.Thompson, A.Bowd, M.Kasparian
Int: N.Wrigley, R.Thompson, J.Chatham, L.Morganti
Gordon will be looking to go on its winning way.
The reigning premier was given a major scare by Learmonth and will want to look more assertive against the Roos.
Gordon was hoping to have defender Mark Gunnell back, but this has not enventuated with Ash McKenzie and Ned Newman continuing to hold down defensive positions.
Billy Griffiths is another missing with Clayton Winter after being sidelined with concussion.
Waubra is bolstered by the return of Brandon Green, but the Roos will need more than that as they continue another tough start to a season.
SELECTION: Eagles
WAUBRA
B: C.McGrath, L.McLeod, H.Roscoe
HB: P.Feaver, G.Lukich, A.McPherson
C: J.Crebbin, J.Lukich, H.Bond
HF: D.Page, J.Knights, B.Green
F: B.Colligan, S.Whiting, B.Broughton
R: T.Ford, N.Moran, D.Jenkins
Int: A.Baldwinson, A.Broughton, C.Friend, J.Gollan
GORDON
B: G.Clifford, S.Griffiths, R.Clampit
HB: A.McKenzie, N.Newman, H.Biggs
C: B.Frazer, Z.Ryan, L.Reynolds
HF: J.Clampit, M.Griffiths, A.Toohey
F: D.Pascoe, M.Nolan, C.Ascough
R: C.Reynolds, R.Ranieri, J.Graham
Int: M.Hoy, F.Violi, J.Lampi, E.Crackel
Newlyn is back from a bye with its sights on remaining unbeaten.
The Cats regain recruit Nick Carter after hamstring trouble, lose ruckman Jarrod Fryar (unavailable)
Newlyn has quickly made a strong impression.
The Cats have not been fully stretched, but they have shown enough in wins over Learmonth and Waubra that they are ready to make significant inroads up the ladder this season under the guidance of Marcus Darmody.
Buninyong is Newlyn's biggest test to date and as a finalist last year a combination Newlyn needs to overcome if it is to push for finals.
The Bombers see this as equally important for their cause.
Despite being down on full strength, they have finished frustratingly close in their losses to Dunnstown and Learmonth, and are more than capable at their best of absorbing what Newlyn throws at them.
Jarrod Rodgers is back, which is a big plus, and there have been good signs from Jarrod Morgan, Aiden Domic and Dom Sliwa.
SELECTION: Cats
NEWLYN
B: S.Murphy-McKay, K.Prendergast, W.Carter
HB: M.Tilley, J.Milne, J.Labbett
C: N.Carter, M.Rogers, D.Fishwick
HF: C.Giampaolo, M.Darmody, T.Carey
F: J.Starcevich, C.Currie, D.Wehrung
R: W.Lund, E.Currie, S.Willmott
Int: L.Prendergast, G.Widdicombe, L.Gill, M.Cosgrave
BUNINYONG
B: M.Warner, D.Sliwa, G.Lovett
HB: M.Arnold, L.Cullen, D.Micallef
C: J.Morgan, N.Shell, J.Robertson
HF: F.Hunt, J.Marshall, H.Givvens
F: J.Rodgers, J.Forth-Bligh, A.Domic
R: L.Stewart, T.Mookhoek, L.Atkinson
Int: J.Hart, J.Milgate, H.Donald, D.Westblade
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.