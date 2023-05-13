Three years ago, I knew how to flick a switch to turn on a light.
I was comfortable with that level of knowledge of how electricity worked.
Then a letter arrived. A single piece of paper to say our farm was in line to "host" a high voltage transmission line.
Now a line sounds fairly innocuous doesn't it. A transmission line. That's like a power line? Well, yes. And no. A 500kv transmission line is a power line on steroids.
Each tower is up to 85m high and contains 80-100 tonnes of steel. Each tower is secured to the ground with four concrete slabs up to 18m deep.
Did I mention the towers may be up to 85m high? Living on a plain with volcanic cones that will make the towers taller than most of the hills in our area and will be visible for at least 25km.
Now that is the physical impact. Then there is a practical and legal impact...
Energy Safe Victoria sets basic rules which are then translated into regulations by the owners of the infrastructure - in our case AusNet.
Within the transmission line easements we are limited in the type of irrigation infrastructure we use and the size of the machinery we operate.
Our fences will need to be earthed. We can't load or unload trucks or repair machinery. Storing fuel or refuelling machinery is also now out.
We are told that we can apply for permits - but there is no guarantee of approval and the guidelines can change at any time.
Then CASA have regulations that state aerial spraying and spreading can no longer take place on transmission line easements. Ditto with using drones and aerial fire-fighting.
And the CFA throw their hat into the ring too. The Fire and Emergency Management Pocket Checklist gives a "no go zone" for brigades of 25m either side of the outer wires of a transmission line, effectively breaking the momentum of the fire fight.
So that "line"... that innocuous line... It's limiting our ability to use best practice crop and livestock management on farm. We don't know what technologies are yet to be developed that may be prohibited.
It's also put serious limitations on how our volunteer brigades can manage fire in our landscape.
The landscape now dominated by steel latticework rather than volcanic cones.
Farmers have an incredibly strong connection to their land.
Our hands are in our soil every day of the year. Often our families have farmed the same land for generations and many hope the future generations will continue to do so.
But we are also innovative, intelligent and thoughtful. If one solution isn't working on farm - we find another one.
And there are plenty of alternatives to this challenge we are currently facing.
One to seriously consider is High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) underground.
Changing to HVDC technology reduces the embodied carbon emissions of the transmission infrastructure by over 97 per cent.
Professor Ian McKinnon says losses from HVDC underground transmission are 70 per cent lower than HVAC overhead.
While we are spending billions of dollars to clean up our electricity generation, why aren't we giving our transmission the same treatment?
But the best part of the HVDC argument is the underground part. The engineering simplicity of burying a cable in a trench means that the easements don't have to be long straight lines like their overhead cousins.
They are able to follow road easements or go around the edges of paddocks rather than bisecting properties.
They can divert around or drill under any areas of cultural or environmental sensitivity - when the 180km long HVDC MurrayLink was built only one tree needed to be cut down.
All aerial and firefighting activities can be carried out as normal and there is zero impact on visual amenity.
Our opposition isn't to the revival of our transmission network. It certainly isn't about the shift towards renewable energy.
Our opposition is to oversized, outdated and inefficient technologies being thrust upon communities without any kind of understanding or recognition as to the impact.
Surely in 2023 we can find a solution that meets our energy security needs without throwing our food and fibre security under a bus.
This infrastructure is here forever. Let's make it clean, green and unseen.
Katherine Myers is a Tourello farmer and VFF Horticulture vice-president
