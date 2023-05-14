Dancing might be out of this accountant's comfort zone, but his fundraising efforts have proved fruitful as he passes the Dancing with Our Stars goal.
Ignite Accountants director Tim Goode is one of 10 stars who will be spending the next few months learning different ballroom dance styles.
So far he has raised $10,900, which will go towards the Ballarat Foundation, supporting programs like L2P and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Mr Goode said he had been enjoying the fundraising process so far.
"It's a good cause, so I am happy to get out there and do my part to raise money for charity," he said.
"I put in a few calls to talk to the clients of mine ... and most of them have been willing to sponsor me through this journey."
Originally from a smaller country town, Mr Goode has spent all of his adult life in Ballarat.
He said he was drawn to accounting because of his love for maths. Currently he focuses on business accounting.
At the end of 2020, Mr Goode started his own business.
"As COVID-19 started, we worked from home, which gave me a good opportunity to test to see if I could work from home with two kids," he said.
"It worked well and I decided to take the jump and start my own business - I haven't looked back really."
Over the past few weeks as rehearsals ramp-up, Mr Goode has turned his driveway into an impromptu studio.
He is currently learning the Viennese waltz with Helen Bloom, which he said he had been enjoying.
Each star has lessons over three months at The Dance Studio in Ballarat.
Studio owner Shelley Ross said the Viennese waltz was the "grandfather of the ballroom" styles.
Typically this dance style is performed at the experienced end of competition dancing.
Over the past two weeks Mr Goode has experienced the "continuous circles" involved in the waltz.
He said after one lap around the studio spaces could make him feel dizzy.
"I just have to learn not to focus on the ground or focus on one spot," Mr Goode said.
"I have to keep changing my vision."
Mr Goode said this could be a challenge when he was thinking about all the other elements of the routine.
"I'm trying to learn to get my feet moving as well as trying not to get dizzy," he said.
"Sometimes my brain just overthinks things and I just stop."
More details about supporting Mr Goode's fundraising efforts are available at ballaratfoundation.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
