Nursing students at Federation University are being given a taste of mental health practice before they go on placement in a vital bid to increase the number of mental health nurses to address skill shortages in the region.
With the demand for mental health nurses set to surge in coming years with rapid expansion of the state mental health system, there's a dire need for more mental health nurses in a system already crying out for more staff.
Fed Uni nursing students now take part in simulation training, using actors from local mental health organisations, to gain real-world experience and help reduce their concerns or fears before placement.
And it is helping drive more students toward a career in mental health nursing.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said the need for mental health nurses in the region would "substantially increase" in coming years.
"Considering the mental health state reforms and the enormous injection of funding into the state system of mental health care, it stands to reason we are going to require a substantial increase ... in mental health nurses, mental health social workers and psychologists right across the board," he said.
This week alone there are almost 20 vacancies for mental health nurses across Ballarat and central Victoria.
"We still have vacancies and across the sector we are short-staffed. There's a long lead time into these strategies, a minimum of three years before we see graduates, so between now and then we certainly have a supply issue across all services whether it's in hospital or the community.
"The need is here now absolutely and into the future."
Federation University head of nursing Professor Georgina Willetts said educators recognised the need to enhance mental health training within the general nursing degree.
Across regional areas the younger generation particularly are in tune with mental health. It's seen as mental health not mental disease and that's a really important piece and just one of the things we are doing- Professor Georgina Willetts
"We have actors come in and demonstrate what it's really like in (mental health) clinical practice before they (students) go out to clinical practice," she said.
"People can be quite scared of that area ... but the simulation training has taken away the unknown and made it realistic.
"It gives them the time, with simulation, to debrief and go through the process of understanding and unpacking what happens but in a safe space."
Professor Willetts said the simulation training was introduced to the mental health unit that undergraduate students take as part of their general nursing studies.
"We need to be looking at training specifically for mental health and getting that workforce up so this is a strategy at Federation that we are looking at developing and preparing mental health undergraduates for the mental health workforce."
Professor Willetts said the introduction of the simulation training had seen an increase in graduates going into mental health and more interest in mental health particularly among younger students.
"Across regional areas the younger generation particularly are in tune with mental health. It's seen as mental health not mental disease and that's a really important piece and just one of the things we are doing," she said.
Mr Duffy said the scope of employment for mental health nurses had grown rapidly and would continue to do so.
"There's opportunity to work in mental health promotion through to early intervention, working with young people, supporting people who are in acute presentation not just in hospital but community settings, in local mental health hubs once they roll out, there's ongoing and long-term case management coordinators of complex care so right across the spectrum there's opportunity for real meaningful employment and choice," he said.
"Before there were limited opportunities now that's growing with opportunity to work in different environments and in the community."
