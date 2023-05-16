This year the Breen family celebrated a very significant milestone in their legacy - reaching five generations along their bloodline.
The youngest, Monty, was born in Ballarat Base Hospital on March 5 this year, making her Gwen's first great, great grandchild.
Gwen, mother to eight, moved to the Casterdon region after marrying, and since, has resided in Ballarat for over 20 years.
She will celebrate her 98th birthday next month. An extra special one no doubt - as a great, great grandmother.
Gwen's great granddaughter, Georgina Boord, said she will raise her child in Ballarat too, continuing the tight-knit family tradition.
"We really are all just so close," Ms Boord said.
The heart-warming connection that the Breen's share is one that many aspire to one-day experience themselves, and the achievement of passing this down to a fifth generation is one they take great pride in.
They're certainly tied to their roots, as Ballarat becomes home for yet another Breen.
