Former Rokewood principal abuse victim speaks on lasting damage

A court has heard of the ongoing psychological damage a man endures after he was inappropriately touched by the former principal of Rokewood Primary School in the 1980s.
The victim impact statement of a man who was indecently assaulted by Keith Rees, 72, was read aloud at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday as part of a sentencing hearing.
Rees was the principal of the Rokewood Primary School from 1983 to 1984.
He was found guilty of indecently assaulting a six-year-old student on April 11 after a two-day trial in February.
The incident occurred in 1983, with Rees bringing the student back to his office after an playground incident where the student accidently pulled down his sister's shorts.
After a lecture, Rees demanded the student get up and pull his shorts down, after which he pulled them down further to fully expose the boy's bottom and genitals.
Rees smacked the boy on the bottom, with his hand lingering in place for "three to five" seconds after the impact.
During this time the boy felt Rees' fingers pulsate on his perineum and anus.
Rees then removed his hand with a "gentle caress" as opposed to pulling it off.
Rees then told the boy "now you know how it feels".
In a victim impact statement read to the court the former student told his "contempt of authority" following the incident.
"It manifested in me a lack of trust in positions of trust, power or authority," the victim said in a statement.
"This later bled into mistrust and occasional contempt for authority.
"The anxiety and depression have at times resulted in maladaptive coping strategies, the most significant of which has been alcohol misuse.
"Your (Rees) actions have and continue to have a significant negative impact on my life, marred by medically diagnosed PTSD, major depressive disorder and alcohol dependence."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz thanked the victim, who was present in court via video link, for their statement.
"It is really the only opportunity the court has during this whole judicial process for you to be able to express to the court in your own words the impact of this offending," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"It is often something very difficult for people to do. It is so important that the voices of those who are the victims of crime be heard as part of this process."
Rees had previously been found guilty of indecent assault; in July 2007 and March 2009.
In both cases the offending period was between 1983 and 1985.
Ms Mykytowycz said the offending was made worse by the "significant" breach of trust between student and principal.
"You were in a position of trust as you were the principal of the school at the time of the offending and the complainant was a young student," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"You were in a position of power and authority and the complainant was vulnerable."
Rees was given a 45 day suspended prison sentence.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
