Former Rokewood Primary School principal sentenced for child sex abuse

Alex Dalziel
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Former Rokewood principal abuse victim speaks on lasting damage
Former Rokewood principal abuse victim speaks on lasting damage

A court has heard of the ongoing psychological damage a man endures after he was inappropriately touched by the former principal of Rokewood Primary School in the 1980s.

