Every football supporter loves seeing the AFL superstars in action.
For most it comes via the television screen.
It is even better when you can get to an AFL match.
The ultimate though has to be when a great comes to your community and you can see them up close and personal - even if they are retired from the big time.
It has been happening for decades as a once-off or ongoing.
There have been many champions of the game venture to country and metropolitan clubs to play out their careers.
Legendary Melbourne goalkicking machine Fred Fanning is one of the great examples.
In round 18 in 1947 he kicked 18 goals in a game against St Kilda.
It remains the record for the most goals kicked in a VFL/AFL match.
He was at the peak of his powers at the age of 25, but it remarkably was his last VFL game.
Fanning left the Demons to be captain-coach of Hamilton, where he was paid much more than he had been earning at Melbourne.
We don't see these days, but what we continue to see is retired AFL players bobbing up as guest players around the countryside and don't the fans love it.
Fremantle games record holder David Mundy does just that for Carngham-Linton in the Central Highlands Football League at Linton on Saturday.
The Carlton Draft program, supporting struggling clubs, is a great initiative and the country supporters love it.
Later next month, Creswick will have two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett Junior wearing its colours in an appearance organised by the club.
That will be fun.
Keep them coming.
They're good for footy.
