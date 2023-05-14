A historical record of never-seen-before images of Ballarat have been compiled into a hard-cover book celebrating the 90 year anniversary of the Ballarat Historical Society.
The society's president, Marion Littlejohn, said Ballarat: 90 Golden Years will be a nod to what has been and gone between 1933 and 2023, acting as a memento for those who have witnessed the township's growth over the years.
"There's a lot of streetscapes in the book and we've put together a series of images of buildings that have been removed and what's come in and replaced them once they're gone," Ms Littlejohn said.
Project convenor, Andrew Wallace, said the aim was to produce a book with images in living memory of the reader.
"Many of the photos are from the 1930s through to today, allowing the reader to relate to buildings, events and businesses from their own childhood and working lives," Mr Wallace said.
"People will be able to see the evolution of the streetscapes of Ballarat."
People going through the book will find early pictures of the hospital and old-school images of buildings in Sturt street that have been taken down - as well as what followed.
Those who remember the early days have the opportunity to reflect, and younger generations can see the changing landscape of the place they call home.
IN THE NEWS:
The inspiration behind the project was born in 2004, addressing the shortage of modern photos available in the public domain beyond the Victorian era.
Producing the book locally was an essential part of the Capture the Vision project and thanks to a $10,000 council grant as well as community donations, it was all made possible."
We would never go overseas to make it, I just felt as though the money really had to be spent right here in Ballarat," Ms Littlejohn said.
"By choosing images from our own Capture the Vision project and from private collections, we have created a book that we hope people will return to over and over for an appreciation of not only what we have lost, but what we still have," Mr Wallace said.
Ms Littlejohn hoped the book would offer a sentimental memorabilia for those who grew up here and a legacy in reach for younger generations to learn about the changing face of Ballarat.
Members of the community are also encouraged to donate images to the Ballarat Historical Society for publications in the future. Copies will be available at the library.
The book will be launched by mayor Des Hudson at Barkly Square on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm.
It is the first weekend of the Ballarat Heritage Festival, which runs from May 19 to 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.