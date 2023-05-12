Two brothers involved in a haphazard armed burglary, which saw a fish tank smashed in with a cricket bat, have learned their fates in court.
Joseph, 19, and Ajay, 20, O'Reilly appeared together at the County Court in Ballarat on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and assault on May 2.
The charges relate to an incident at a Black Hill house at 1.15pm on November 7, 2022.
The brothers, armed with a cricket bat and a taser forced their way into the property of an adult male and his 15-year-old nephew, believing the 15-year-old had damaged Ajay's car.
The 39-year-old man was asleep on a couch when the two arrived, with the pair threatening the 15-year-old with the taser.
Joseph hit the sleeping man on the head and back with the cricket bat, and Ajay chased the 15-year-old with the taser to his bedroom.
During the chase, Joseph smashed a fish tank inside of the house.
The 39-year-old man grabbed a baseball bat and began chasing after the brothers, who fled the house.
As they were leaving, Joseph smashed a window with the cricket bat.
Outside of the house the 15-year-old threw a glass jar at Ajay's head, prompting him to turn around and taser him multiple times.
Joseph got into the drivers' seat of his Toyota Hilux, and Ajay got onto the back tray.
As the two went to leave, the 39-year-old man threw a brick into the window of the ute, smashing the glass.
Joseph then reversed into a skip bin on the nature strip, throwing Ajay from the ute's tray.
Ajay broke his elbow whilst landing, and began crawling towards the 15-year-old and 39-year-old apologising.
Joseph drove the ute at the pair, resulting in them having to jump out of the way.
The brothers left soon after and handed themselves into police on November 14, 2022.
The court heard of the brothers' tough personal circumstances growing up, including the early death of their father and housing instability.
Since the incident Joseph, who suffered from a brain injury acquired at an early age, had engaged with the NDIS and started receiving a disability support pension.
Joseph was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and had his learners' permit cancelled.
Ajay would likely receive a similar sentence, but his sentencing was adjourned to supply a youth justice plan in addition to the community corrections order.
He will reappear in court on August 13.
