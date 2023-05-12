Former AFL superstar Gary Ablett Jr will next month become the second Brownlow Medallist to line-up with CHFL club Creswick in three seasons.
The Wickers have secured the Geelong and Gold Coast champion for a one-off appearance against Ballan at Creswick on Saturday, June 24.
Dane Swan played with Creswick in 2021.
Creswick Football Netball Club president Ryan Knowles said there had been an overwhelming response to Thursday night's announcement that Ablett would be stepping out at Doug Lindsay Reserve.
He said the club had been keen to have some on-field engagement with a former AFL player this season.
Knowles said what appealed about Ablett was his popularity among the general football public.
"We wanted a player who fans would go to see even though he hadn't p[ayed for their club.
"When asking about, a lot of people came up with Gary Ablett Jr."
Knowles said the finer details of post-match activities with Ablett were still being worked through, but there were plans for a sports night.
"There's be plenty of interaction with fans."
Ablett, who will be 39years of age when he gets to Creswick, played with Centrals Trinity in Cairns last weekend, where he teamed up with former teammate Zac Smith.
Knowles said Ablett would not play again before his Creswick visit, with the process to have him cleared and registered to start next week.
Playing before the end of June will enable Ablett to be cleared to another club.
Ablett will follow Fremantle's David Mundy appearance for Carngham-Linton against Beaufort at Linton on Saturday.
The Saints were selected from more than 300 clubs which applied to be part of the Carlton Draft, which offered six players to six country clubs.
