Committee approves Bridge Mall height plan as way towards activation

A key Ballarat thought leader says the proposal to increase the maximum height of Bridge Mall's buildings gives developers certainty about the feasibility of projects in the area.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton welcomed the Bridge Mall built form framework, released by the City of Ballarat to the public last week, as a needed step forward.
The review is part of the wider Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan, which looks to increase the area's density and support a "lively precinct with an appropriate scale of urban development".
The review recommends changes to the maximum heights and setbacks of buildings in the Bridge Mall, up to a maximum height of 24m tall on the western end of the mall.
Mr Poulton said advertising the planning aspirations of Bridge Mall allowed developers to put their best foot forward when bringing a proposal to the council. "That clarity around regulation is really important to given developers the green light to go away and come back with some really great design.
"I think that is the other thing that I would say when it comes to the height restrictions, you have have an ugly two-storey or three-storey building, or you can have a really well-designed six or seven storey building.
"It is really pleasing to see that if you come forward with really good design that meet those requirements then you are going to be seriously considered. We need to bring people into the city."
The review is now open for a public consultation period which will run until August, travelling alongside the Bridge Mall streetscape redevelopment project - another project which plans to open up the mall to traffic and redesign the mall's furniture and landscaping.
Ballarat Heritage Watch's Stuart Kelly raised concerns about a potential clash between the two projects, however City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson said one was unlikely to impact another.
"If endorsed (the built form framework), it will not have any impact on the on the Bridge Mall streetscape redevelopment, given the review is simply considering changing the planning controls which relate only to the buildings," she said.
"While the Bridge Mall streetscape redevelopment is focused on opening the precinct up to traffic."
"The proposed planning controls would exist to provide a revised framework for future planning applications from private property owners.
"Any future development proposals would still be required to follow the City of Ballarat's planning application process, as is the case throughout the municipality."
Mr Poulton, a long advocate for residential infill, said an increase of mixed-use density in the centre of Ballarat was a must for the future "vibrancy" of the city.
"Mixed-use is absolutely what we want to see in the central CBD," he said.
"I think a sign of a really good city is one that provides a diversity of housing mix. There is a reason why we have three and four bedroom houses with dual car garages and swimming pools on the outside of town. They need space to be able to have that type of dwelling.
"A good city also has opportunities for single people to live on their own or apartment style living. One and two bedroom apartments that don't rely on owning a car."
He said dense, inner-city living however would test the city's transport infrastructure, which would not be car-centric.
Mr Poulton pointed to the example of the success of Armstrong Street North as a way to activate an entertainment precinct without an overreliance on car transit.
"I think one of the lessons learnt from Armstrong Street is that we provide parking for ways that are conducive to what the street scape provides.
"That is about people lingering, people spending time and socialising with each other, and that is best done in an extended footpath with greenery and soft spaces.
"You stack your services vertically which opens up a horizon footprint for parkland, the opening up of the Yarrowee Creek, and for a real central park to be a feature of Ballarat.
"That is possible if we were to be imaginative enough and ensure that the planning regulations now allow that."
To see the document, visit the council's MySay page.
