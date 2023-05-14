A Ballarat mum is speaking up about invisible illnesses after COVID-19 triggered her crippling post-infection disease.
Ruth Newport has lived with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome for 27 years.
Her ME/CFS and fibromyalgia symptoms were mostly in remission before she caught COVID-19 in January 2022.
"I lived an active and functional life as a business owner and busy mum to two young children. I could comfortably participate in family, community, work and social activities even though I lived within my limits by monitoring my energy levels and looking after my health mindfully," Ms Newport said.
"For the past 15 months, I have not been able to leave the house without exacerbating symptoms. I cannot participate in my usual life the way I used to. I must spend most of my day horizontal and resting, which when parenting two young children is challenging to say the least."
Ms Newport shaved her long hair on World ME/CFS Awareness Day on Friday to raise awareness of invisible diseases. Money raised will support national patient advocacy and education organisation Emerge Australia.
Ms Newport said ME/CFS had profoundly impacted her entire adult life.
"Even after this long, I don't quite know how to fully articulate what living with this invisible illness is like," she said.
"Living the roller coaster of episodic times of remission when I could live life almost like anyone else and relapses where I could hardly move and participate in life is emotionally taxing."
Ms Newport's latest relapse, triggered with the long Covid update, has made her determined to raise awareness for ME/CFS and post-viral illness.
"There are so many people of all ages suffering the long-term effects of this debilitating illness. At least 50 per cent of Long COVID patients will qualify for an ME/CFS diagnosis," she said.
Emerge Australia chief executive officer Anne Wilson thanked Ruth for her efforts.
Emerge Australia has been lobbying, via submissions to the federal budget and the government's long COVID inquiry, for more to be done to assist people living with these invisible illnesses.
These include more research and an update of clinical guidelines so GPs can diagnose and treat people with these debilitating illnesses.
"Long COVID, and ME/CFS, patients will have a much better chance of managing and potentially improving their symptoms if they are believed, diagnosed and appropriate management techniques implemented," Ms Wilson said.
To support Ms Newport's cause, visit https://www.emerge.org.au/campaigns/chop-chop-action-for-me-now/
