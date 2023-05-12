UPDATE 4.50pm:
Central Highlands Water has confirmed reports of an occupational health and safety incident at Gong Gong Reservoir Park involving one of its external contractors on Friday afternoon.
The contractor's employer has notified WorkSafe, who will commence a thorough investigation into the all-terrain vehicle rollover.
Central Highlands Water said in statement it would support WorkSafe in the investigation and would also continue to support the contractor and their employer.
The Alfred Hospital has confirmed the man in his 20s is in a stable condition.
EARLIER:
A man has been flown to the Alfred Hospital after his Gator all-terrain vehicle rolled on a slope at Gong Gong Reservoir.
The accident was first reported around 12.45pm on Friday in an isolated area of the park which is managed by Central Highlands Water.
Ambulance Victoria said the man was believed to be in his 20s and had lower-body injuries.
The air ambulance is understood to have landed in a rural area close to the reservoir and arrived in Melbourne just after 3pm.
Four CFA vehicles and crews from Glen Park, Warrenheip and Ballarat fire brigades responded, along with firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67).
The CFA said the scene was declared safe at 1.54pm.
Central Highlands Water said it was aware of the accident and has been contacted for comment.
Meanwhile, Ballarat police are investigating a suspicious car fire off Yarrowee Street, Sebastopol.
The blaze was reported at 9.18am on Friday.
The Nissan Pathfinder was fully engulfed by the time emergency services arrived.
Police said the car appeared to be unregistered and was in a carpark of a block of flats behind the Sebastopol Historical Society.
Officers have spoken to the victim.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Ballarat CIU or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
