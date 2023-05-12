The Courier
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Lakers full of confidence following big upset | A Grade Rd 5 preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Clark during Lake Wendouree's win over Sunbury. Picture by Kate Healy
Bella Clark during Lake Wendouree's win over Sunbury. Picture by Kate Healy

Fresh off of its second win of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, Lake Wendouree will be looking to build on its round four, against-the-odds victory with a clash against Melton South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.