Fresh off of its second win of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, Lake Wendouree will be looking to build on its round four, against-the-odds victory with a clash against Melton South.
The Lakers held on for a four-goal victory last week against a red-hot Sunbury outfit as they moved above the Lions into fifth on the ladder.
On Saturday, Melton South will provide the Lakers with a similar challenge, but a win for Courtney McLean's side would move it to a threatening 3-1 win-loss record.
Melton South heads into the Melton Recreation Reserve contest following a disappointing 22-goal defeat to Sebastopol.
THE BURRA have been one of the surprises of the season with a perfect 3-0 record through the opening four rounds.
They have recorded wins against Bacchus Marsh, Melton and Melton South as they prepare for the Swans on Saturday.
EAST POINT hosts North Ballarat which has been flawless so far this season.
The Roos are chasing their first win in 2023 but will have to overcome the reigning premiers if they are to do so.
SUNBURY and Darley go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated clash.
The Lions will be eager to bounce back from round four and claim a big scalp in the Devils, with the Clarke Oval match-up incredibly evenly-poised.
REDAN cannot afford to underestimate a winless Melton as it looks to improve to a 4-1 record.
The Lions have been competitive to start the season with their only loss coming against the Roosters.
Bacchus Marsh has the bye in round five.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
