Fiori Arte florist to be demolished for Ballarat Base Hospital Expansion after 32 years on Sturt Street

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Anna Rebis expects this Sunday to be her last time selling Mothers Day bouquets from Fiori Arte on Sturt Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence
This Mother's Day has a special significance for Ballarat florist Anna Rebis as she prepares to permanently close the Sturt Street shop that's become her second home.

