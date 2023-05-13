This Mother's Day has a special significance for Ballarat florist Anna Rebis as she prepares to permanently close the Sturt Street shop that's become her second home.
Fiori Arte is one of four businesses being forced to leave a Victorian-era building the state government plans to demolish as part of the $540 million Ballarat Base Hospital expansion.
Glenis and Noel Trengove opened the business about 30 years ago, and Anna started working there in her teens as a "Saturday girl".
She trained under Michelle Cane, with whom she still works, and took over the business in 2016.
Since then, the small team has worked on more than 100 weddings and brightened the days of countless Ballaratians in happy and sad circumstances.
The creativity and social connections are what Anna will miss most.
"Whatever people are buying flowers for, you always hear the story behind it, and you build connections," she said.
"A lot of our regular customers have turned into friends.
"It's going to be sad not to see those people anymore - they mean a lot to us."
The building was compulsorily-acquired in April with tenants expecting to vacate by July.
The hospital works are expected to be completed by 2027.
