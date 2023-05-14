There was plenty of sport action around Ballarat this weekend, and our photographers were there on the sidelines.
The Courier's photographer Kate Healy was were also among the action at various other sports around the city on Saturday and Sunday, including the Ballarat City FC v Box Hill NPL3 clash at Morshead Park, the Miners v Nunawading and Miners v Sandringham women's and men's matches at the BIG V Victorian Youth Championships.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
You can also check out the best photos from the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL this weekend here.
