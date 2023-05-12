A VISIT to war memorials honouring past generations of Ballarat people from Natalie Suleyman was just as much about recognising the greater support for veterans needed.
The Victorian Veterans Minister spent time at the Boer War Memorial in Sturt Street, the Australian ex-Prisoners of War Memorial and the Garden of the Grieving Mother on Friday morning.
Minister Suleyman said it was integral for the Ballarat community to continue to share the stories of sacrifice made by our veterans and their families even, in the case of the Boer War Memorial, more than 120 years later.
In laying a wreath at the foot of the Grieving Mother ahead of Mother's Day, Minister Suleyman told The Courier it was important to keep recognising families' sacrifices today. This comes as a national Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide continues to call for submissions from family members of loved ones in the defence forces.
Minister Suleyman said the Royal Commission interim findings had already highlighted important ways to better support veterans. She said the state government had been focusing on jobs and employment connections to support veterans in transitioning veterans into civilian life.
In July, the state government will also launch a Victorian veterans to help open the door to more programs and supports, even in discounts for car registration, caravan and fishing licences, and free public transport on Anzac and Remembrance days.
Minister Suleyman said this was a start but there was still much to do.
The Arch of Victory and Avenue of Committee will host its annual Mothers' Day service at the Garden of the Grieving Mother on Sunday. The service is a chance to share the story of a Ballarat mother whose child was serving in World War I.
Minister Suleyman said it was an honour to pay her respects in a low-key visit to the garden.
"It's also an opportunity to reflect on families and mothers that were left behind, you know, for families to really take the time to reflect and acknowledge and importantly for the community to have that moment of reflection," Minister Suleyman said.
"I think [the Royal Commission] really has put a spotlight on veterans and families. And we're really proud as the Andrews Labor government to be investing in our veterans and our services to provide support to our veterans and their families."
The state government has granted $50,000 towards the City of Ballarat's $266,000 Boer War Memorial restoration project. This is the first time the Sturt Street memorial will be fully restored since the mid-1980s.
