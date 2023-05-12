The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian Veterans Minister Natalie Suleyman's Grieving Mother message

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 13 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Veterans Minister Natalie Suleyman lays a wreath at the feet of the Grieving Mother with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, and Arch of Victory representatives Garry Snowden, Carol Holding Joan Benton, Yvon Davis. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Victorian Veterans Minister Natalie Suleyman lays a wreath at the feet of the Grieving Mother with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, and Arch of Victory representatives Garry Snowden, Carol Holding Joan Benton, Yvon Davis. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A VISIT to war memorials honouring past generations of Ballarat people from Natalie Suleyman was just as much about recognising the greater support for veterans needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.