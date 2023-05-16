A variety of national and international films not normally shown in regional towns are being brought to the big screen in Buninyong.
The Buninyong Film Festival will feature seven highly acclaimed films and extra activities, including a supper with a warming mulled wine, historic walk and dinner.
Festival founder and committee member Joan Goldsmith said the festival was very popular because there were not many of its kind in Victoria.
She said the films were not normally shown outside Melbourne.
"We have a wide selection of international films so I think that is part of it's popularity. It's not usually films you normally see," Ms Goldsmith said.
"We always attract a large audience on a Saturday night."
The feature film on Saturday night is David Bowie: Moonage Daydream, which Ms Goldsmith said would be of interest to people.
It will be shown after animation film, Flee, and dinner at The Shared Table.
"The films are the biggest attraction and the fact we have different genres that appeals to different people," Ms Goldsmith said.
"It's about enjoying the different types of films for everyone. People will be able to talk about the films which is really interesting."
Ms Goldsmith said she got the idea to bring a film festival to Buninyong after she attended film festivals at Halls Gap.
IN THE NEWS
The Buninyong community agreed with her idea and the first film festival was held in 1993. She was committee president for 25 years.
The festival was cancelled during COVID-19 lockdowns so it will be held for the 29th time this year.
Ms Goldsmith said the festival ran like clockwork, given its long history.
The Buninyong Film Festival will be held on May 19 and 20. The films will be shown on a big screen at the Buninyong Town Hall.
The full program and tickets are available via the website www.buninyongfilmfestival.com.au
Cost per session is $15 adults and $13 concession. A season festival pass in $90.
