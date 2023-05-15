Ballarat's 2023 Dancing With Our Stars gala has started on a high and its stars are halfway to their fundraising goal.
Two weeks after the 2023 launch, four of the 10 stars have surpassed their individual fundraising goal, while group has collectively reached the halfway point, raising just over $50,000.
The Ballarat Foundation's chief executive Andrew Eales said the achievement is a testament to Ballarat's generosity.
"We're really appreciative of the commitment that the dancers are making but also Ballarat businesses," he said.
"I think they understand the importance of getting behind this event."
This is the fourth year Dancing With Our Stars has been held.
Each year, 10 Ballarat personalities spend three months learning ballroom dances while each fundraising $10,000 for the foundation.
Mr Eales said reaching the $100,000 goal would mean the foundation can continue to support the Ballarat community.
"But if we can raise more, and if we can encourage the community to get on board, all it does is increase the positive impact that we can have as an organisation, in the community," Mr Eales said.
"There is no limit on our aim here, but even $100,000 would be an incredible outcome."
Mr Eales said he was grateful not just for the hard work all the stars have put in so far, but also the community's support.
"The generosity of the community continues to really astound us," he said.
"It just shows you what a great community we have."
Dancers have been feeling both nerves and excitement while they are in their beginning stage of their lessons.
MEET THE STARS:
During the first week, Grant Newell said he was still getting his head around his designated style.
"I don't know what it is and I'm too scared to google it," he said. Others like Tim Goode have a few lessons under their belt and are currently navigating the endless spins of the Viennese waltz.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.