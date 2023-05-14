Ballarat commuters should expect some delays this week as train crossings close for major work.
V/Line will be conducting a "maintenance blitz" on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines between Wednesday, May 17 and Sunday, June 4.
Buses will replace trains in both directions between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough.
A part of Lydiard Street North and Scott Parade will be closed, while residents may have already seen movement in the area as materials have been arriving on site.
Other road detours will be in place, including on the Creswick Road crossing on Friday, May 19.
A V/Line spokesperson said in a statement the "critical maintenance works" are to improve safety and reliability of services for passengers. "We thank passengers for their patience and understanding during these works," the spokesperson said.
The maintenance will include a new train signaling system at Ballarat Station.
Track improvements will also be undertaken including the replacement of sleepers and drainage pipes.
V/Line warned there will be noise and additional lighting around Ballarat Station throughout the day and night.
The bus replacement timetable could also run 30 minuets earlier than the normal train timetable, V/Line said.
IN THE NEWS:
Further along the Maryborough line, four level crossing removals will be undertaken, as well as upgrading parts of the tracks that detect movements, and general maintenance. Overall $26.6 million worth of work will be undertaken over the two and half weeks.
Meanwhile, a report is being put together for the new home of the historic Lydiard Street gates.
V/Line will submit the report to Heritage Victoria before July 7, following last month's community consultation period. Almost 1000 residents responded to a survey about the future of the Lydiard Street level crossing.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.