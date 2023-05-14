Rehabilitation works to save the Yarrowee River from further deterioration are under way.
The $800,000 project will restore the river environment and reduce the potential of significant erosion, according to Central Highlands Water.
More than 4000 cubic metres of rock beaching will be strategically positioned along the river bank where deterioration and erosion have occurred.
The restoration works focus on stabilising the embankment along a 1.8 kilometre stretch of the river from Bridge Street in Sebastopol, to Docwra Street in Magpie.
Friends of the Yarrowee River president Neil Huybregts welcomed the project to restore the river environment which he said had been lost.
He said he hoped other sections of the river could be rehabilitated despite believing the City of Ballarat had "highjacked" its Yarrowee River masterplan adopted by councillors in 2020.
"I would say the entire river has largely lost its environmental values. It's weed infested," Mr Huybregts said.
"(The works) will be a fantastic step forward for the council in restoring nature."
Central Highlands Water says the works will protect the wastewater treatment lagoons adjacent to the river while willows, blackberries and other invasive weeds will be removed.
CHW managing director Jeff Haydon said the restoration would contribute to the health of waterways along the Yarrowee River banks.
He said the project would greatly assist the repair and enhancement of the environment.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council was pleased to be part of the joint project. He said future works would be undertaken to further reduce invasive weeds and willow trees, which Mr Huybregts applauded.
The Yarrowee River has been in the spotlight over the past 18 months due to, in particular, litter choking the waterway, calls for more litter traps, contamination during construction works and dead fish.
Following a landslip in 2021, some sections of the walkway and cycle path from the Bridge Street entrance along the Yarrowee River remain closed.
The structural works are expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.
CHW, in partnership with the City of Ballarat and Corangamite Catchment Management Authority, are undertaking the works.
The City of Ballarat encourages the community to follow the signage instructions along the Yarrowee River.
For more information regarding pathway access, contact the City of Ballarat's customer service team on 5320 5500.
