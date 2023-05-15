Increasing capital work costs will need to be dealt with in the Hepburn Shire's 2023/24 budget as an important community project faces a funding shortfall.
Shire councillors will vote to increase the budget for Trentham's community hub by just over $700,000 at the Tuesday night meeting as the project faces structural problems and increased material costs.
The project has been on the cards since 2013, when it was identified in the Trentham Community Facilities Review.
Work ramped up in 2019 as the consultation process and review were conducted; construction works began in June 2022.
Once finished, the hub will include a community library, council service centre, visitor services, a community hall, commercial-style kitchen and playgroup area.
According to the council website, the project is now expected to be completed in early 2024.
Council documents outline two major delays to the project - a four-month delay in receiving the endorsed planning drawings and a three-month delay after discovering "failing buildings structure" in the Mechanics Hall.
The time blowout pushed back the purchase of materials and prices have now increased.
Fixing the existing hall framing, poor ground conditions and additional materials are also added to the funding shortfall.
The total project is now anticipated to cost $7.1 million, the shire had already budgeted $1.2 million and will put the $701,232 shortfall in the 2023/24 budget.
The rest of the funding has come from different state and federal government sources.
Increased project costs are affecting other projects within the shire. In March council officers were given the go-ahead by councillors to approve up to 20 per cent increased capital work costs.
This was in an effort to avoid extra delays in gaining councillor approval.
Council will meet on Tuesday, May 16 at 5.30pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
