Fremantle champion David Mundy played a starring role in Carngham-Linton colours as the Saints out-classed Beaufort by 79 points in the CHFL at Linton on Saturday.
Mundy kicked six goals in his one-off appearance as part of the Carlton Draft promotion aimed at giving battling country clubs a boost on and off the field.
He was engaged from the outset, getting involved in a series of pressure acts in the opening minutes and then remaining influential for the entire day.
Playing his first game since retiring from the AFL at the end of last season, Mundy put the icing on the cake with some classy goals.
He moved from the midfield to full forward in the last quarter and appropriately kicked the last major of the day, with its sailing through from a set shot as the final siren sounded - much to the joy of an enthralled crowd, which rode every possession he had.
While Carngham-Linton could be classed as "battling" when it was nominated to be part of the Carlton Draft, the Saints are no longer in that category.
They are unbeaten after four rounds and getting better with every outing.
Brad McDonald also had a day out in attack with five goals as he opened up the Beaufort all too often and all too easily.
Justin O'Brien and Kynan Raven controlled the Saints defence, while the likes of Tom Clark and Dean O'Brien provided plenty of run.
Crows skipper Tim Haase was tireless, often playing a lone hand.
Hayden Slater (three goals) battled hard as did joint coach Daniel Jones and a fearless Levi Cox.
Carngham-Linton's win was one of five blow-outs in round four as five sides remain unbeaten.
Other round four highlights:
Carngham-Linton 5.2 12.6 18.8 22.9 (141)
Beaufort 0.1 2.1 4.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: D.Mundy 6, B.McDonald 5, D.O'Brien 3, J.Foley 3, B.Doolan 1, K.Raven 1, T.Scoble 1, T.Clark 1, A.McPherson 1; Beaufort: H.Slater 3, L.Cox 1, L.Murray 1, D.Jones 1, M.Wilson 1, F.Kellett 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton-: T.Raven, K.Raven, B.McDonald, T.Clark, J.O'Brien, T.O'Brien; Beaufort: T.Haase, L.Cox, J.Watkins, C.Mahony, T.McKenzie, R.Luke
Hepburn 4.2 10.4 15.6 18.10 (118)
Learmonth 1.2 3.2 4.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 8, B.Pedretti 3, M.Banner 3, B.Mckay 1, D.O'Halloran 1, J.Hogan 1, M.Mckay 1; Learmonth: J.Dunne 2, O.Ross 1, D.Folkes 1, H.Crawley 1, M.Rowe 1, N.Gittings 1, W.Green 1
BEST - Hepburn: A.McKay, M.Mckay, S.Tighe, J.Wallesz, J.Grant, B.Yanner; Learmonth: M.Harbour, J.Rae, B.Powell, O.Ross, C.Kimber, M.Rowe
Newlyn 3.0 6.4 11.7 14.8 (92)
Buninyong 5.3 7.4 9.6 12.8 (80)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 6, D.Wehrung 3, C.Currie 2, K.Prendergast 1, S.Willmott 1, D.Fishwick 1; Buninyong: L.Stewart 3, J.Robertson 3, A.Domic 2, J.Morgan 1, T.Mookhoek 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Marshall 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Carey, D.Wehrung, D.Fishwick, M.Rogers, J.Labbett, C.Giampaolo; Buninyong: A.Domic, M.Warner, G.Lovett, D.Sliwa, N.Shell, J.Robertson
Dunnstown 0.2 4.9 9.13 17.17 (119)
Clunes 3.2 4.5 4.5 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Dunnstown: S.Mackie 3, F.Stevenson 3, A.Caligiuri 2, J.Calvitto 2, W.Henderson 2, K.Dickson 1, B.Cracknell 1, J.Stefani 1, M.Henderson 1, J.Leonard 1; Clunes Seniors: L.Wrigley 2, N.Clarke 2, J.Thomas 1, L.Morganti 1
BEST - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson, W.Henderson, C.Tangey, B.Collins, K.Dickson, J.Stefani; Clune: J.Robertson, A.Bowd, J.Thompson, M.Kasparian, L.Wrigley, L.Morganti
Springbank 3.3 11.8 16.14 19.16 (130)
Creswick 2.1 4.2 4.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Springbank: D.Shelley 5, A.Grace 4, S.Donegan 3, J.Simpson 2, B.Haintz 2, A.Geyle 1, M.Lakey 1, J.Curran 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 2, A.Sedgwick 1, C.Robinson 1, R.Cox 1
BEST - Springbank: B.Haintz, F.Toose, D.Shelley, J.Thompson, I.Pertzel, J.Curran; Creswick: B.Plover, B.Sternberg, Z.Gladman, T.Landwehr, N.Strugnell, D.Whitfield
Skipton 5.3 6.7 8.12 12.14 (86)
Daylesford 2.1 3.3 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Draffin 3, R.Monument 3, L.Stranks 2, P.Graham 1, S.Willian 1, M.Gilbert 1, D.Kilpatrick 1; Daylesford: B.Jones 3, T.Nesbitt 1, C.Peart 1, M.Cummings 1
BEST - Skipton: S.Willian, M.Romeril, K.White, T.Hughes, B.Krol, J.Wilson; Daylesford: B.Jones, L.Hall, A.Smith, T.Nesbitt, J.Hall, T.Conroy
Gordon 8.3 13.6 18.12 24.13 (157)
Waubra 3.0 6.3 6.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, B.Frazer 3, H.Biggs 3, M.Griffiths 3, C.Ascough 2, D.Pascoe 1, M.Hoy 1, F.Violi 1, J.Clampit 1, Z.Ryan 1, M.Nolan 1, J.Graham 1; Waubra: D.Page 1, B.Colligan 1, A.Broughton 1, S.Whiting 1, D.Jenkins 1, A.McPherson 1, B.Broughton 1, B.Green 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Clampit, A.Toohey, B.Frazer, J.Lampi, M.Nolan, E.Crackel; Waubra: S.Whiting, N.Moran, T.Ford, J.Crebbin, G.Lukich, A.Baldwinson
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.5 6.5 9.6 9.8 (62)
Ballan 0.1 2.3 4.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 3, M.Lockyer 2, A.Gercovich 1, M.McLaughlin 1, K.Hayes 1, P.Haberfield 1; Ballan: T.Laurie 2, J.Bidwell 1, T.Cox 1, J.Jarvis 1, D.Trickey 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: R.Armstrong, P.Haberfield, M.Aikman, J.Morgan, M.Brehaut, A.Gercovich; Ballan: R.Bongart, L.Conlan, E.Shaw, H.Bongart, Z.Price, S.Crea
