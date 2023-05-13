The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL R4 wrap: Fremantle champion David Mundy thrills crowd as Carngham-Linton remains unbeaten | details, ladder

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Mundy takes a strong mark for Carngham-Linton on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
David Mundy takes a strong mark for Carngham-Linton on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Fremantle champion David Mundy played a starring role in Carngham-Linton colours as the Saints out-classed Beaufort by 79 points in the CHFL at Linton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.