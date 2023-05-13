The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Profile

CHFL 2023: AFL legend David Mundy reflects on Carngham-Linton debut

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fremantle AFL legend David Mundy starred in his Carngham-Linton debut. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Fremantle AFL legend David Mundy starred in his Carngham-Linton debut. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Fremantle great David Mundy lined up for Carngham-Linton in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday, booting six goals as the Saints ran away with a 79-point victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.