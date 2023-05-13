Fremantle great David Mundy lined up for Carngham-Linton in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday, booting six goals as the Saints ran away with a 79-point victory.
The former Docker featured in a one-off appearance for the Saints as part of a program designed to help country clubs which have been battling over an extended period.
Mundy said he was drawn to the initiative because he wanted to come to a struggling club and help boost morale.
"Carngham-Linton is a great football club, it has got a lot of history and they've brought back locals to play and support the club in off-field roles as well so it was good to be a part of," Mundy said post-game.
"I was expecting a fairly dour contest coming out today but obviously a bit more research into this year's results and today marked our fourth win on the trot so the club is going places."
Mundy finished the day with a goal on the final siren as the Saints improved to a 4-0 win-loss record.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
