Lake Wendouree recorded its first win since Good Friday last year, while a certain Henderson Medalist starred at Clarke Oval in an all-time performance.
East Point put some distance between itself and North Ballarat, while the reigning premiers improved to a 5-0 win-loss record.
An inaccurate Sebastopol eventually found its way as the Burra ran away with a 48-point win against Ballarat.
The Burra kicked 1.5 in the first quarter to trail the Swans by two points at quarter time as the undermanned Swans remained competitive until the half time break.
Sebastopol booted six goals to one, keeping Ballarat goalless in the final term, en route to its third win for the season.
Toby Hutt followed up his 10-goal haul against Melton South with three majors on Saturday.
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Ballarat 6.3 (39)
East Point sent a message to the league with a strong performance against North Ballarat on Saturday.
The Roos walked away from Eastern Oval with the four points, but it will feel like a lot more as these two sides are expected to be evenly-poised as the season continues.
A second-term blitz, in which the Roos turned a two-point lead into a 24-point advantage, turned the game on its head as Jack Jeffrey and Brad Whittaker both kicked three goals.
Paddy Hannaford starred on debut for East Point while Liam Howard put together a best-on-ground performance.
East Point 13.17 (95) d North Ballarat 11.9 (75)
Lake Wendouree's 393-day wait is finally over.
Not only did Jack Fitzpatrick's Lakers record their first win in over a year, they did it in tremendous fashion with a 102-point thumping against Melton South.
It was the fifth-consecutive triple-digit defeat for the Panthers as their season from hell continues.
Lake Wendouree 24.18 (162) d Melton South 8.12 (60)
Reigning premier Melton is the first Ballarat Football Netball League team to five wins, as the Bloods cruised past Redan to remain unbeaten.
A red-hot first quarter had the Bloods in the box seat right from the very start, with Melton enjoying a 38-point quarter time lead.
The 67-point full time margin could have easily been more as the Bloods failed to capitalise on their opportunities in the third time.
Melton held Redan goalless while adding 3.7 of its own.
Melton 20.12 (132) d Redan 9.11 (65)
Brett Bewley take a bow.
The Henderson Medalist booted six goals as his Devils recorded a statement-making win against Sunbury at Clarke Oval.
The Lions were missing two of their most important players in skipper Tyson Lever and Harrison Minton-Connell, but Darley put together a full team performance in the 56-point thumping.
Billy Myers added five goals of his own as the Devils improve to 4-0.
Darley 17.8 (110) d Sunbury 7.12 (54)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
