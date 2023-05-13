The Courier
Ballarat Miners down by seven points after leading by 15 at half time in NBL1 South

By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 10:00pm
Knox's big men leave Miners in shock after raid
THE Ballarat Miners men have blown a golden opportunity to stay ahead of the pack, letting slip a 15-point half-time lead to go down by seven to Knox on Saturday night.

