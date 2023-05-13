Knox's big men leave Miners in shock after raid

THE Ballarat Miners men have blown a golden opportunity to stay ahead of the pack, letting slip a 15-point half-time lead to go down by seven to Knox on Saturday night.
This could so easily be the game that come back to haunt the Miners later in the season after a stirring first half saw them slam on 68 points against the competition's best defence.
Youngsters Ned Renfree and Zac Dunmore led the charge with 29 points between them to half time, but there was always a fear that should they be kept in the check in the second half the Miners could run out of steam given their list of outs.
Unfortunately that season-best first half was undone by a season-worst second half with the Miners held to just 24 points as the buckets failed to fall.
The Miners went into Saturday night's contest with the third-place Raiders missing three regulars, with Max Cody (hamstring), Jake Lloyd (illness) and most concerning of all, Jack Davidson who has now missed three games with delayed concussion from his huge hit two weeks ago.
While cleared of concussion at the time, he has since developed symptoms. The Miners will be desperate for those to clear this week as they get ready for Waverley.
On Saturday night, the Miners jumped out of the blocks in crazy style slamming down 38 points to lead by 15. They maintained that lead to half-time with Tyler Rudolph's 22 leading the way, but it was Renfree who was best on court, his 19 points came at 100 per cent.
It was the start of the third quarter that would ultimately be Ballarat's undoing. Knox flew out of the blocks with a 15-0 run. Ballarat responded with the next eight, but Knox again whittled down the lead, reducing it to just one at the last change.
The Miners hung in for most of the last quarter as the lead chopped and changed, but Wayne Stewart Junior would have the final say. As the shorter Miners began to tire, he launched into a huge quarter finishing with 34 points as Knox ran away in the last minute to win 99-92.
Worryingly for the Miners depth was the fact that it got zero points from the bench, in fact just two rebounds and a block was all the bench could muster.
Amos Brooks and Jordan Lingard played just 18 minutes between them (16 of those from Lingard), so it was little wonder the rest of the team looked exhausted in the last.
The Miners had no answer to Stewart who's 34 points also came with 13 rebounds. Former Miners Deng Acouth, while quiet on the score sheet with just six, also managed to bring down 10 boards. In the end, a 42-33 rebound count was the difference.
Coach Luke Sunderland said it was a case of the big guys not getting any shorter in the stretch. He also admitted a bit of composure late was lacking,
"We've got four guys out of eight tonight straight from the Youth league, so I guess you've got to live and die with that," he said. "At the end of the day, they didn't get any shorter. That was the one thing we set ourselves to do was the win the rebound count, that would have got it done and we didn't,
"We lost the rebound count, we lost the game by seven. That's it unfortunately."
Sunderland said Lloyd was certain to return next week, Cody looks ready but Davidson remains a day-by-day proposition but is hopeful of a quick return.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 92 (T Rudolph 28, N Renfree 21) def by Know Raiders 99 (Stewart Jnr 34, Nunn 26)
