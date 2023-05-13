The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Alicia Froling the difference as Miners women fall six points short of Knox Raiders

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:49pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite a 25-point haul from Abbey Wehrung, the Miners women have gone down in a close one again.
Despite a 25-point haul from Abbey Wehrung, the Miners women have gone down in a close one again.

A FORMER teammate has come back to haunt the Ballarat Miners women on Saturday night, with Alicia Froling producing a vintage display, literally single-handedly denying her old side what would have been a famous win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.