A FORMER teammate has come back to haunt the Ballarat Miners women on Saturday night, with Alicia Froling producing a vintage display, literally single-handedly denying her old side what would have been a famous win.
Froling's struggles with a debilitating wrist injury, now a permanent scar, are well documented. She has been forced to switch from a right-hander to a left-hander due to the injury exacerbated by her time in the US College system.
But it didn't slow her down on Saturday night, as she hit 33 points, at 82 per cent, while also bringing down 10 rebounds, the true dominant force in what would been a Miners win had she not led the opposition charge.
The Miners were the better all round team on the night, no question. They more than took it up to the highly-rated Raiders and apart from Froling won every position on the court.
The offense has returned after a shaky few week, the defence is solid enough, but now they just need the sustenance of win, something they will hope to achieve next weekend when they host Waverley.
You don't always get what you deserve in sport, but surely karma has to offer up a win sometime soon given how the team is travelling.
Abbey Wehrung shot beautifully, leading the home team's charge with 25 points and five rebounds and we also got our first look at home at Tayanna Jones.
The athletic American glides along the court effortlessly. Even just watching her in warm-up, It is clear Jones is a professional of the highest order.
She is a huge asset for the club and even after three matches, and just one at home, she is showing she will be an influence in the second half of the season.
At 6ft 1, she is a touch undersized to have a big impact on a player like Froling, but her 19 points and the team leading eight rebounds show the Miners have found a good one in the American.
Knox led most of the night after getting on top in the second quarter, but the lead never blew out past 10.
Late in the last quarter the Miners came with a withering burst, reducing the margin to just one with just 2 minutes 50 on the clock. Jones unluckily missed a huge bomb with 40 seconds to go which would have tied the scores at 74.
The Miners were forced to foul in the last few seconds, but Knox held its nerve, knocking down the free throws to win by six,
Coach Rob Baker said while there was still plenty to work with, he was happy to see how the team was starting to turn their form around.
"It's still not where we want to be, there's still some basic errors that are happening, those are the things that we need to fix," he said.
"Unfortunately when you play against quality sides like Knox, you can't get away with the little things."
Baker said he was thrilled with the way Jones had fitted into the squad.
"She's one of those who wants the ball, is confident in how she plays and she's really fit in really well," he said.
"We've added a few new things to the offense, we've adjusted some things, we're doing a little bit more what we've done previously.
"I think it's allowed us to let Abbey play off the ball a little bit, we're moving it well."
Baker said he hoped a win was just around the corner.
"That's the issue now, we're doing the hard work and we've been so close the past three games, but close enough isn't good enough."
Scoreboard
Ballarat Miners 71 (A Wehrung 25, T Jones 19) def by Knox Raiders 77 (A Froling 33)
