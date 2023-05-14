NEWLYN has proven it will once again be a team to contend with, knocking off Buninyong by one goal on Saturday in a game described as one of the best seen in the Central Highlands Netball League matches of all time.
The game came down to the final three seconds when Buninyong's Zoe Ottavi having a chance to tie the game up, but her shot just missed handing the Cats what could be a crucial win as both teams chase finals berths later in the year.
Newlyn co-coach Bec McCahon described the win as a massive confidence boost for her team, fighting back from six goals down to score a momentous result.
"They were up, we were up, there were ebbs and flows for the whole match, there were lots of positional changes from both sides as they looked to get the one up and we were lucky enough to be in front at the end," she said.
"The last quarter was 15 minutes of all out physical netball, two teams trying their hardest. it was an amazing game to watch, it was 14 girls on the court doing everything they could.
"It's a huge confidence builder, we're a very young side. It'll be great confidence for the girls. I'm very proud of them"
IN OTHER NEWS
McCahon said Chelsea Noonan, who alternated between goal attack and goal shooter was a stand out.
"She played the best match I've ever seen from her," she said. "She had a fantastic match, really well supported by Emma Inverarity, the pair alternated throughout the match."
In other results, Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank and Learmonth all remain unbeaten.
The Grasshoppers looked to have a tough game against the defensively-minded Ballan, but the Blues never got into a rhythm, with Rokewood-Corindhap running away to a convincing 61-27 win and keeping the top spot for now.
Springbank didn't always have it their own way, but was impressive in beating Creswick 62-34 while Learmonth still looks the team to beat, slamming home 71 goals in a big win over an in-form Hepburn.
Beaufort looks to have hit its straps, proving too polished for Carngham-Linton in the 70-31 win while Daylesford continued its impressive start to the season, scoring a comfortable 59-34 win over Skipton.
Gordon proved too strong for Waubra, winning 53-27 while Dunnstown, after a difficult start to the year, including a heartbreaker against Hepburn last week, got on the board for its first win of the season, getting the better of Clunes 48-34.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.