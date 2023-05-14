The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Newlyn impressive, but three teams remain undefeated after round four

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Noonan starred for Newlyn in their thrilling one goal win over Buninyong. Picture by Adam trafford
Chelsea Noonan starred for Newlyn in their thrilling one goal win over Buninyong. Picture by Adam trafford

NEWLYN has proven it will once again be a team to contend with, knocking off Buninyong by one goal on Saturday in a game described as one of the best seen in the Central Highlands Netball League matches of all time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.