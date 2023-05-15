Two of Ballarat's finest young athletes have beaten competitors from around the country to be selected for Australia's under-19 world rowing championships squad in Paris.
Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson will compete in the pairs division, and will be accompanied by their Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club coach Jamie McDonald.
It means the entire team will be Ballarat based, which is different to the star duo's previous experiences in national teams.
In 2022, the Ballarat Clarendon College students represented Australia in the junior women's eight which involved travelling to and from Melbourne for sessions, but this year they will be able to train on the familiar currents of Lake Wendouree.
It must be a relief for the pair who have 11 training sessions a week, mostly before and after school, to fit around strenuous year 12 commitments.
But, spending 22 hours a week together isn't a problem for the two 17-year-olds who have been, in a rowing sense at least, inseparable since year nine.
Richardson said it was nice to feel like the two had reached the culmination of years of hard work.
"We always knew we'd be rowing together, but then to actually be only us two in the same boat, it's really good," she said.
The two teenagers feel like their close bond is ideal for competing in pairs rowing.
"I almost feel like we've spent so much time together that we're almost at the point of [a] sibling relationship more than friends in terms of [how] you can read the other person," Richardson said.
"I can read Katie, she can read me, we know when to have a chat or just give some space and [we're] not afraid to say what we think, but in a healthy way."
While the inseparable rowers are the only ones in the boat, they said there was no way they would go to Paris without their coach, Jamie McDonald, by their side.
"He gives quite a positive energy, which is really good to have around because the early mornings are not always easy," Jackson said.
"Schoolwork, homework and training, managing all those loads can sometimes be stressful, so having a good energy around us makes rowing and all the other stressors a lot easier to cope with."
It's the first time McDonald will be coaching a national team, after working with state rowers in the past.
"I'm really excited and really proud of Katie and Lucy," he said.
"Being able to do it as a Ballarat based crew is really unique, because it's really rare to have the two rowers selected in the same crew and for their coach to get selected too."
While McDonald is proud of their achievements together, he also highlighted the overwhelming support they have had in their pursuit of glory, particularly from the Wendouree Ballarat Rowing club.
He said there were always people at hand to help with everything from training and preparing equipment, to providing vital encouragement.
"It makes it so much easier, because the three of us are doing it, but we're not alone," he said.
"On Saturday [after the announcement] you've just seen so many people have started rowing here, it got really busy overnight because everyone's seen Katie and Lucy."
Following the announcement, McDonald said the team had abandoned their traditional post training debrief because so many people had come to congratulate the pair.
Despite the increased attention, the duo are not letting it go to their heads.
While Richardson said there was a sense of achievement in making the Australian team, the true test of their hard work would be how they perform in Paris.
Like most things, it's something the close friends agree on.
"I think the achievement is going to come with our performance at worlds," Jackson said.
"Once we've put in the hard yards and [we] compete over there, hopefully there's a good result."
The 2023 World Rowing Under-19 Championships will be taking place in Paris from August 2 to 6.
