Hundreds of runners and walkers spent Mothers Day morning at Victoria Park for a good cause.
2023 is the second year Fernwood Women's Health Club has run the Mothers Day Classic fun run or walk, which raises money for research into breast cancer.
Fernwood owner Lee Squire said she was very pleased with both the beautiful autumn day and the event turnout.
"It's been an incredible day, the weather was on our side," she said.
"We've had about 600 come through, so we have doubled our event from last year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
For 11 years, Ms Squire and other Fernwood staff have spent Mother's Day mornings volunteering at the event. In 2022 they organised the event for the first time.
Ms Squire said it was important for her to be part of the event each year.
"It's important to support our local community and a very worthy charity," she said.
This year's event ambassador, 27 year old Emily Quinlan, said it was important to support women and raise awareness of regular breast checks.
Read more about Ms Quinlan's story here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.