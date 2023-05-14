Stories of the Ballarat women affected by war were shared on Sunday morning during an important Mother's Day tradition.
Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour president Garry Snowden said the Mother's Day service was about remembering the difficulties and challenges faced by mothers waiting at home during wars with minimal communication with loved ones.
"This is about ordinary people," he said.
The statue also gives anyone a chance to pay tribute to an important mother-figure in their lives.
Mr Snowden focused on the stories of two women, Kate Vincent and Catherine McNamee. Ms McNamee's son was killed in action in 1917, during the First World War.
Mr Snowden found letters dating back to 1921, between the Australian Imperial Force base records and Ms McNamee, attempting to clarify her son's final resting place.
In her letters, Ms McNamee said she had little knowledge of where her son had been.
"The uncertainty about what had happened to him was with her, as hope that a miracle might occur and he might turn up," Mr Snowden said.
Mr Snowden shared the story of Kate Vincent, who lost three children in their infancy, was widowed twice and also lost a son during the war.
"We're remembering the hardships and the grief experienced by the families back home and particularly the mothers," Mr Snowden said.
Members of the crowd laid flowers and wreaths underneath the grieving mother statue to commemorate the day.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
