Here's a complete wrap up of all CHFL games from Saturday.
Hepburn is laying the groundwork to claim outright premiership favourite in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Burras are beginning to look menacing with an unbeaten run after four rounds which is building plenty of momentum.
Hepburn kept a firm grip on top place on the ladder with a heavy 65-point win over Learmonth at Learmonth on Saturday.
The Lakies went into the encounter with belief and a solid case that they could give the Burras a run for their money after pushing reigning premier Gordon all the way a week earlier.
However, Hepburn did not take long to shake off Learmonth and kick away.
Ageless veteran Andy McKay was again unstoppable for the Burras as he kicked eight goals - leading Learmonth merry chase.
Hepburn took the game out of Learmonth's reach in the second and third quarters to lead by 68 points.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner is not getting carried away, but is delighted with the way the Burras have dealt with Dunnstown and Learmonth in back-to-back outings so early in the campaign.
While he is pleased with what they have shown, Banner did put a proviso on it.
"I told the boys after the game you can never be happy where you're at. You must always look to improve because if you become complacent your performance will drop.
"That's the message. We need to continue to play our best football," Banner said.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said Hepburn was a really good outfit and not making the most of some early momentum had been costly for the Lakies.
"We didn't take our opportunities and from mid-way through the first quarter it was all Hepburn."
Despite the loss, Dunne was encouraged by the way Learmonth played out the game - adding four goals to out-score Hepburn.
"We stuck at it. I gave the boys a message at three-quarter time, stressing that it was important not to fold even though the game was done and dusted."
Hepburn is joined by Gordon and Carngham-Linton with four wins at the top of the ladder, while Newlyn and Bungaree have won each their three matches to date.
Hepburn 4.2 10.4 15.6 18.10 (118)
Learmonth 1.2 3.2 4.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 8, B.Pedretti 3, M.Banner 3, B.McKay 1, D.O'Halloran 1, J.Hogan 1, M.Mckay 1; Learmonth: J.Dunne 2, O.Ross 1, D.Folkes 1, H.Crawley 1, M.Rowe 1, N.Gittings 1, W.Green 1
BEST - Hepburn: A.McKay, M.McKay, S.Tighe, J.Wallesz, J.Grant, B.Yanner; Learmonth: M.Harbour, J.Rae, B.Powell, O.Ross, C.Kimber, M.Rowe
David Mundy was always going to be the star of the show in Carngham-Linton's clash with Beaufort in the Central Highlands Football League at Linton on Saturday.
The Fremantle Dockers games record holder's presence alone for the one-off appearance was enough.
Whatever contribution he made would be a bonus.
Mundy was a star in every sense as he produced some vintage plays in a six-goal performance as Carngham-Linton brushed Beaufort aside by 79 points and remained undefeated after four rounds.
The crowd hung on every touch and possession Mundy had and there were plenty to savour as he ensured content for a highlight reel of the Carlton Draft experience.
The Perth-based Mundy fitted into the Saints line-up as if he was a regular as they played what has become their normal brand this season.
Justin and Dean O'Brien, Kynan Raven and Brad McDonald were prominent for Carngham-Linton.
Intercepting specialist Justin O'Brien and Raven repeatedly launched the Saints running game from half back and McDonald used space in attack to kick five goals.
Dean O'Brien was in everything, while the Saints brains trust were rapt with the job youngster Ted O'Brien did holding Beaufort's Lachlan Murray.
Beaufort had opportunities.
The Crows had the early ascendancy, but as occurred all day they were unable to get the rewards on the scoreboard and a goalless first term effectively ended their hopes.
Beaufort emerged in each term full of energy and a strong defensive mindset, which closed down Carngham-Linton's running game.
However, the Crows were unable to maintain the pressure and the Saints were able to break the shackles and progressively open up the lead.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it was an outstanding day all round.
He said Mundy's appearance had attracted enormous interest across the football community, with supporters - including a number of family members from Seymour - travelling from far and wide.
Scoble indicated it was not until the last quarter that the Saints really put a special focus on Mundy.
He sent Mundy to full forward near a big group of Carngham-Linton supporters in the hope of providing some excitement,
"I told him we'd tried to get the ball to him and get the crowd going. He loved it."
The move worked, with Mundy ultimately capping off the day with a goal on the siren.
Mundy is one of six former AFL superstars playing with what have been battling country clubs.
Carngham-Linton 5.2 12.6 18.8 22.9 (141)
Beaufort 0.1 2.1 4.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: D.Mundy 6, B.McDonald 5, D.O'Brien 3, J.Foley 3, B.Doolan 1, K.Raven 1, T.Scoble 1, T.Clark 1, A.McPherson 1; Beaufort: H.Slater 3, L.Cox 1, L.Murray 1, D.Jones 1, M.Wilson 1, F.Kellett 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton-: T.Raven, K.Raven, B.McDonald, T.Clark, J.O'Brien, T.O'Brien; Beaufort: T.Haase, L.Cox, J.Watkins, C.Mahony, T.McKenzie, R.Luke
Newlyn had to work its way back from a half-time deficit to get over Buninyong by 12 points at Newlyn.
It was another frustrating day for Buninyong, which has just one win to date, but has been so close with others defeats being by nine and 10 points.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody expressed relief at getting away with a win against the impressive midfield of the Bombers, led by Aiden Domic.
He said moving Tom Carey into the ruck in the third term had been a turning point.
"We started to win the middle and turn that into goals."
Newlyn kicked five majors in the quarter and that was just enough to wrest control.
Newlyn 3.0 6.4 11.7 14.8 (92)
Buninyong 5.3 7.4 9.6 12.8 (80)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 6, D.Wehrung 3, C.Currie 2, K.Prendergast 1, S.Willmott 1, D.Fishwick 1; Buninyong: L.Stewart 3, J.Robertson 3, A.Domic 2, J.Morgan 1, T.Mookhoek 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Marshall 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Carey, D.Wehrung, D.Fishwick, M.Rogers, J.Labbett, C.Giampaolo; Buninyong: A.Domic, M.Warner, G.Lovett, D.Sliwa, N.Shell, J.Robertson
Dunnstown rediscovered winning form and brought an end to Clunes' unbeaten status at Dunnstown on Saturday.
The Towners, coming off losses to Gordon and Hepburn, were in another class as they defeated the Magpies by 78 points.
Ruckman Khyle Forde made an eye-catching return. Not only did he perform well, his presence allowed Dunnstowns to structure up better with Ryan Walsh able to play back and versatile Will Henderson spend more time forward.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had gone into their shell and endeavoured to play safe after Dunnstown took the ascendancy rather than taking the game on.
"That played into their hands. We couldn't deal with it."
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the Towners' goalless first quarter was uncharacteristically sluggish, but after a few "home truths at quarter time they had snapped out of it.
Dunnstown 0.2 4.9 9.13 17.17 (119)
Clunes 3.2 4.5 4.5 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Dunnstown: S.Mackie 3, F.Stevenson 3, A.Caligiuri 2, J.Calvitto 2, W.Henderson 2, K.Dickson 1, B.Cracknell 1, J.Stefani 1, M.Henderson 1, J.Leonard 1; Clunes Seniors: L.Wrigley 2, N.Clarke 2, J.Thomas 1, L.Morganti 1
BEST - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson, W.Henderson, C.Tangey, B.Collins, K.Dickson, J.Stefani; Clune: J.Robertson, A.Bowd, J.Thompson, M.Kasparian, L.Wrigley, L.Morganti
Springbank rebounded after back-to-back losses to dominate Creswick by 93 points at Creswick.
An eight-goal burst in the second quarter gave Springbank total control and there was nothing the Wickers could do about it.
The Tigers have been looking for a new avenue to goal with a new forward structure and Dylan Shelley provided that with five goals. Anthony Grace chimed in with four.
Brant Haintz led the way for Springbank, with the star recruit quickly finding his feet after just two games.
The Tigers featured three first-gamers - Billy Hanrahan in his first year out of Springbank under-18s, Archie Geyle stepping up from under-18s in his first season after moving from Lake Wendouree and Jack Simpson from North Ballarat.
In addition, Pat Simpson played his third senior game after debuting in 2021.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers was disappointed with the outcome after the Wickers had pushed Rokewood-Corindhap for three quarters a week earlier.
"We thought that if we played our best game we'd have a chance at impacting.
"There were signs in the first quarter that this was on the cards even though there were some holes (in our game).
"After that though their polish and game plan was too good for us.
"Our defensive effort was extremely poor and that's what we'll be addressing."
On a positive note, important player Pat Taranto got through his first full game in the reserves after an interrupted pre-season.
"We've taken our time with him. It's great he got through and is on track for a return," Borchers said.
Springbank 3.3 11.8 16.14 19.16 (130)
Creswick 2.1 4.2 4.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Springbank: D.Shelley 5, A.Grace 4, S.Donegan 3, J.Simpson 2, B.Haintz 2, A.Geyle 1, M.Lakey 1, J.Curran 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 2, A.Sedgwick 1, C.Robinson 1, R.Cox 1
BEST - Springbank: B.Haintz, F.Toose, D.Shelley, J.Thompson, I.Pertzel, J.Curran; Creswick: B.Plover, B.Sternberg, Z.Gladman, T.Landwehr, N.Strugnell, D.Whitfield
Daylesford produced what coach Hamish Jarrad described as its best football of the year, but still came up 37 points short against Skipton at Daylesford.
Skipton jumped away to 20-point lead in the first quarter and that would be a telling margin for the rest of the day.
While the Bulldogs did not let Skipton get away any further, they were unable to get the margin to a point where they could stake a claim.
Jarrad said he was happy with Daylesford's start, but in contrast to Skipton had not capitalised.
"They're a really slick outfit. If we made a mistake they went coast to coast."
The Bulldogs lost defender Tony Maher (quadricep) early in the game.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the Emus were ready for a hard contested game through the midfield and Daylesford delivered on that for most of the day.
He said he would have liked to have seen Skipton get more goals, but Daylesford's pressure had not made it easy.
Skipton 5.3 6.7 8.12 12.14 (86)
Daylesford 2.1 3.3 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Draffin 3, R.Monument 3, L.Stranks 2, P.Graham 1, S.Willian 1, M.Gilbert 1, D.Kilpatrick 1; Daylesford: B.Jones 3, T.Nesbitt 1, C.Peart 1, M.Cummings 1
BEST - Skipton: S.Willian, M.Romeril, K.White, T.Hughes, B.Krol, J.Wilson; Daylesford: B.Jones, L.Hall, A.Smith, T.Nesbitt, J.Hall, T.Conroy
Gordon put its foot down in no uncertain terms to beat Waubra by 102 points at Waubra.
Eagles coach Adam Toohey bagged six goals and defender Harry Biggs found himself forward to be one of three players to kick three majors before being forced out of the game with a broken nose.
Gordon remains unbeaten.
The Eagles made a storming start, blowing Waubra away with eight goals in the first term and it was game over.
Toohey was really pleased with Gordon's ball movement.
"We've been doing a lot of things at the contest, but haven't been using the ball as we'd like going forward.
"We were able to give our forwards much better looks.
"That's why we were able to kick straighter and get on top," he said.
As well as Biggs, Zac Ryan will be getting some medical attention in the week ahead before facing Newlyn after having hamstring tightness.
Waubra coach Trav Ford was most disappointed with the margin, but what it did highlight for him was how good Gordon is.
"They're very clean (in their ball use, well drilled. They're the reigning premier for a reason."
Ford said the Roos continued to show some signs, but Gordon was simply too good.
Gordon 8.3 13.6 18.12 24.13 (157)
Waubra 3.0 6.3 6.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, B.Frazer 3, H.Biggs 3, M.Griffiths 3, C.Ascough 2, D.Pascoe 1, M.Hoy 1, F.Violi 1, J.Clampit 1, Z.Ryan 1, M.Nolan 1, J.Graham 1; Waubra: D.Page 1, B.Colligan 1, A.Broughton 1, S.Whiting 1, D.Jenkins 1, A.McPherson 1, B.Broughton 1, B.Green 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Clampit, A.Toohey, B.Frazer, J.Lampi, M.Nolan, E.Crackel; Waubra: S.Whiting, N.Moran, T.Ford, J.Crebbin, G.Lukich, A.Baldwinson
Rokewood-Corindhap dodged a bullet in getting home by 18 points against Ballan at Bacchus Marsh.
In contrast to the previous week when they kicked 12 goals in the last quarter against Creswick, the Grasshoppers were kept goalless by the Blues.
While Rokewood-Corindhap was happy to walk away with the premiership points, Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent was disappointed not to win.
"We should have won."
He said missed clear shots on goal late in the third and last quarters had been costly.
"They were gettable."
It was a massive improvement for Ballan, which failed to kick a goal against Skipton a week earlier.
Broadbent said response came after drawing a line in the sand at training on Thursday.
"It was a total contrast."
Ballan's injury run continues with Dillon Kane (hamstring) joining others sidelined.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said while he felt the Grasshoppers were in control all day, he was impressed by what Ballan took to the table.
"We knew we had to start well. We thought if we did we could put the game out of their reach, but our goalkicking woes continued."
The Grasshoppers led by 30 points at the last change and that proved to be enough to keep them in the top eight.
Lukas Essenwanger tore a hamstring in his club debut and Kyle Hayes injured an ankle.
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.5 6.5 9.6 9.8 (62)
Ballan 0.1 2.3 4.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 3, M.Lockyer 2, A.Gercovich 1, M.McLaughlin 1, K.Hayes 1, P.Haberfield 1; Ballan: T.Laurie 2, J.Bidwell 1, T.Cox 1, J.Jarvis 1, D.Trickey 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: R.Armstrong, P.Haberfield, M.Aikman, J.Morgan, M.Brehaut, A.Gercovich; Ballan: R.Bongart, L.Conlan, E.Shaw, H.Bongart, Z.Price, S.Crea
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.