The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Springbank, Dunnstown go big, Hepburn benchmark, Docker great stars | CHFL R 4 match-by-match reviews

DB
By David Brehaut
May 14 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beaufort's Levi Cox scrambles to escape the clutches of Carngham-Linton duo Brett McDonald and Josh Foley. Picture: Lachlan Bence.
Beaufort's Levi Cox scrambles to escape the clutches of Carngham-Linton duo Brett McDonald and Josh Foley. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Here's a complete wrap up of all CHFL games from Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.