Dr. Peter Mansfield, OAM (1950-2023)
The news of Peter Mansfield's death on 9 May 2023 at Geelong has filled many Ballarat citizens with sadness, especially those with a love of history, and Ballarat's history in particular.
Peter came to Ballarat in 1979 to take on the role of Central highlands Regional Librarian, following in the footsteps of Austin McCallum. He came to the old rabbit-warren of a public library in Camp Street, though there were moves being made towards building a new library, a project Peter would drive.
Peter was born in Warrnambool and grew up in Ararat, developing a love of Australian history and literature that became a wellspring of his future career in public libraries.
The jewel in the Crown of the Ballarat library was its Australiana Collection of local history, literature, art history and military history, that had been developed by Austin McCallum.
Peter always cherished this collection, and in his leisure hours wrote many articles about local history based on this collection.
He was a regular contributor to The Courier over many years, including many contributions on the Eureka Stockade, and became the President of the Ballarat Historical Society.
In 1984 Peter was the founding president of the Central Highlands Historical Association, an umbrella body that brought together local historical societies to learn from each other, and to benefit from Peter's expert advice on managing collections and publishing.
He served on a number of boards in Ballarat and for the Victorian Government, and it was a great loss to Ballarat when he took the position of Geelong Regional Librarian in 2001.
However he continued his great scholarship, with a particular interest in the history of Mechanics Institutes and public libraries, which was the subject of his PhD at Deakin University.
He was awarded an OAM in 2018 in recognition of this enormous contribution to libraries and history.
A hallmark of his practice was a willingness to generously share his research, expertise and time with historical societies throughout Victoria.
