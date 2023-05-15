Ballarat City's unbeaten start to the season has come to an end after a 2-1 loss to St Albans Saints in the Women's State League Two.
St Albans took a 1-0 lead into half time after scoring in the 29th minute, and doubled their advantage seven minutes following the break.
A 78th minute goal by Tayte Fraser gave City a way back into the game, but they couldn't find an equaliser despite several attempts on their opponents goal.
City co-coach Laura Brady said she was pleased with her sides performance despite the loss.
She said City, who dominated possession and chances on goal, were the better side in all areas except on the scoreboard.
"Their second goal was against the run of play, and then we fought our way back in, we got the one goal back, and then we were peppering the goal for the last 15 minutes," she said.
"We just couldn't get the breakthrough unfortunately, and that's the way football works sometimes."
According to Brady, there were a number of players who could hold their heads high after the round four loss.
She said City captain Sacchi Rose-Grigg was impressive bringing the ball out of defence, while fellow defender Ruby Mansfield Lewis effectively neutralised attacks down her wing, and Natalie Barbara influenced the game while battling a knee injury.
"I can't fault the effort, it certainly was there, it wasn't the case where we go that's a poor performance from us," Brady said.
"I was very happy with the way we gutted it out and threw everything at it, but sometimes it just doesn't go your way."
It was a disappointing weekend at Morshead Park, as City's men's side lost 4-1 to Box Hill United in the NPL3.
At the start of the round, Box Hill were sitting just two places above bottom of the table City, but they took control of the match early with a fifth minute goal.
City managed to hold the score at 1-0 until the second half, when they fall behind to a 47th minute Lorenzo Princigalli penalty.
Princigalli doubled his tally for the day in the 80th minute, before City's Lunorphare Folly was sent off for picking up two second half bookings.
Down to 10 men, City conceded their fourth in stoppage time before grabbing a consolation from Ronaldino Salvetore.
Ballarat remain last in the table, seven points adrift of Essendon in eleventh, while Box Hill have moved up to ninth.
The Sebastopol Vikings have gone down 2-1 to Diamond Valley United in a disappointing result.
Diamond Valley took the lead in the sixth minute via a Suman Lama strike, before Ahmet Turer gave them a 2-0 advantage four minutes before half time.
Sebastopol improved their performance in the second half, with Charles King pegging back a goal for the away side in the 65th minute.
The Vikings were unable to find an equaliser despite playing the final 15 minutes against ten men, following Ali Kalkan's dismissal.
The result sees Diamond Valley leap to sixth place in the table, one point above Sebastopol in seventh.
In round nine, the Vikings host Western Eagles SC who are coming off a 5-0 drubbing against top of the table Heidelberg.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The Eagles sit fifth in the table, but a win for Sebastopol will see them rise above the Melbourne club on goal difference.
