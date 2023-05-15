The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat City lose in the NPL3 and women's State League 2

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Mansfield Lewis was one of the best performers in City's round four loss. Picture by Luke Hemer
Ruby Mansfield Lewis was one of the best performers in City's round four loss. Picture by Luke Hemer

Ballarat City's unbeaten start to the season has come to an end after a 2-1 loss to St Albans Saints in the Women's State League Two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.