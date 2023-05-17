BFNL 2023: Roos young gun polls maximum votes on debut | Round 5 player of the year voting

It was a big Saturday for the ruckmen across the Ballarat Football Netball League as Lake Wendouree's Shaun Finlayson and Melton's Brett McIntyre both put together match-winning performances.
The big men walked away from their respective clashes with five votes in The Courier's player of the year award.
At just 17 years of age, Paddy Hannaford made his senior debut for East Point and was instrumental down back in the Roos' crucial win over North Ballarat.
The St Patrick's College student picked up five votes alongside teammate Liam Howard, who polled four.
Sebastopol legend Tony Lockyer earned best-on-ground honours against Ballarat, but round five belonged to Darley's Brett Bewley.
Bewley picked up five votes for the third-consecutive game with a performance for the ages against Sunbury.
The former Docker had 48 disposals and a remarkable six goals and now boasts a five-vote lead in player of the year voting.
Matt Johnston, who sits second on the leaderboard, tallied three votes on Saturday to move in front of Sunbury's Harrison Minton-Connell and Roosters gun Riley Polkinghorne.
Minton-Connell did not line up against Darley on Saturday with the Sunbury star travelling to Brisbane with Essendon's VFL side.
Redan ball-magnet Izaac Grant, who did not poll in round five, rounds out the top five on the leaderboard with 10 votes.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
