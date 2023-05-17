BFNL 2023: Roos young gun polls maximum votes on debut | Round 5 player of the year voting

The Courier
BFNL 2023: Roos young gun polls maximum votes on debut | Rd 5 player of the year voting

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
It was a big Saturday for the ruckmen across the Ballarat Football Netball League as Lake Wendouree's Shaun Finlayson and Melton's Brett McIntyre both put together match-winning performances.

