BFNL 2023: Rucks dominate as Lakers veteran puts on show | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Lake Wendouree 24.18 (162) d Melton South 8.12 (60)
Lake Wendouree ruck Shaun Finlayson starred in his second game this season.
The grey-haired assassin had 67 hit-outs, 15 touches and a Jack Fitzpatrick-like goal in the Lakers' first win since Good Friday last year.
East Point 13.17 (95) d North Ballarat 11.9 (75)
East Point boasted a plethora of stars in Saturday's win over North Ballarat with Jackson Merrett full of praise for his young side.
17-year-old Tom Conlan is going to be a genuine star of the competition - if not already - following a 25 disposal performance.
Melton 20.12 (132) d Redan 9.11 (65)
Melton's Brett McIntyre did the big men proud on Saturday, while Liam Carter booted five goals in a one-sided win.
Ryan Carter added three goals of his own as the Bloods move to 5-0.
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Ballarat 6.3 (39)
Video has not been provided.
Darley 17.8 (110) d Sunbury 7.12 (54)
One week I'll make a highlights package of someone from Darley not named Brett Bewley.
Unfortunately, after 48 disposals and six goals, this week is not that week.
View five of his six goals in the video above (if I could find the sixth one I would put it in there I promise).
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.