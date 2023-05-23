Ballarat Steiner School students have put their history studies in to practice, learning the art of blacksmithing and making their own leather awls and curled hooks.
After grade four students learned about Vikings and grade five and six pupils delved in to the worlds of the Ancient Greeks and Romans, the children turned their hand to the ancient craft.
Visiting blacksmith Murray Shanaughan passed on his skills to the students, giving them a chance to work with metal on portable forges.
"The children are learning how metal tools were first developed and used," said Ballarat Steiner School teacher Amanda Hotchin.
"The hands-on experience enables the children to further develop their hand-eye co-ordination and dexterity whilst learning valuable skills about how to use metal."
The school runs a regular program giving hands-on experiences for children with specialised services like blacksmiths.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Shanaughan said the children were engaged and enjoyed their chance to work with metal and forges.
"The kids are really interested in what happens to metal. They are learning important skills that are still relevant today as all tools are forged in some way", he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.