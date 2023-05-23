The Courier
Ballarat Steiner School pupils get a taste of blacksmithing

By Michelle Smith
May 23 2023 - 11:30am
Thomas and Alfie work their metal in the temporary forge as they learn the ancient art of blacksmithing at Ballarat Steiner School. Picture supplied
Ballarat Steiner School students have put their history studies in to practice, learning the art of blacksmithing and making their own leather awls and curled hooks.

